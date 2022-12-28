There are plenty of unanswered questions surrounding the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of the current Speaker of the House, and perhaps some of them will be answered in a trial next year. David DePape, the man accused of attacking Pelosi with a hammer, has pled not guilty:

JUST IN: The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer pleads not guilty to state charges. https://t.co/o7gtTriPo3 — ABC News (@ABC) December 28, 2022

No comment from David DePape’s public defender Adam Lipson following today’s arraignment. The defendant pled not guilty to all charges—which include attempted murder in the attack on #PaulPelosi. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/YS2qGS6oRa — Stephanie Sierra (@StephanieABC7) December 28, 2022

From ABC News:

David DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer at their San Francisco Home, pleaded not guilty to state charges on Wednesday. The arraignment in San Francisco Superior Court comes two weeks after a judge ruled that DePape will face trial for the October attack. DePape, 42, waived his right to a speedy trial. He will be back in court on Feb. 23 to set his trial date. DePape faces multiple state charges, including attempted murder, residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

We’ll wait and see where this all leads.

All in on a trial. https://t.co/FDf6wK9oFv — Chris 🇺🇲🔥🏈🍺🌴 (@bballkansas) December 28, 2022

And the plot thickens. — Kelvino Rickson (@KelvinoRickson) December 28, 2022

***

***

