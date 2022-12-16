Outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said this week “had I known that standing up for truth would cost me my job, friendships, and even my personal security, I would, without hesitation, do it all over again.”

The problem is that “standing up for truth” has nothing to do with the reason Kinzinger’s losing his House seat. But Don’t believe us — take it from this Washington Post story last year:

Kinzinger’s departure from Congress was part of the focus of Tucker Carlson Friday night on Fox News, and it was something else.

The Carlson segment is perfection:

Here’s the part mentioning Kinzinger’s long battle with Catturd:

“And so alone and battling debilitating hot flashes in his kitchen, fighting the urge to open yet another bag of chips ahoy, Adam Kinzinger fought back.”

That’s solid gold right there.

Kinzinger will be able to tell tales of his epic battles against Catturd when and if he lands at MSNBC or wherever.

