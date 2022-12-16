Outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said this week “had I known that standing up for truth would cost me my job, friendships, and even my personal security, I would, without hesitation, do it all over again.”

The problem is that “standing up for truth” has nothing to do with the reason Kinzinger’s losing his House seat. But Don’t believe us — take it from this Washington Post story last year:

Kinzinger’s departure from Congress was part of the focus of Tucker Carlson Friday night on Fox News, and it was something else.

OMG – Did anyone just watch Tucker Carlson’s monologue? WTF? 😂😂😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 17, 2022

The Carlson segment is perfection:

LMFAO Tucker Carlson’s Farewell To Adam Kinzinger “Adam Kinzinger will live forever in our hearts as an example of what a man can be when he stops trying to be a man, and unleashes the emotionally fragile divorced single mom within." pic.twitter.com/PuDlKum8C6 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 17, 2022

Here’s the part mentioning Kinzinger’s long battle with Catturd:

Tucker Carlson Reacts To Adam Kinzinger Threatening @catturd2 Over A Meme "And so alone and battling debilitating hot flashes in his kitchen, fighting the urge to open yet another bag of chips ahoy, Adam Kinzinger fought back." pic.twitter.com/OZychGxPCJ — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 17, 2022

Tucker Carlson: "Our heart goes out to @catturd2 tonight who is probably cowering in a litter box somewhere waiting for Adam Kinzinger to show up with sharpened nails! Mock the Ukrainian Flag, get scratched! Those are the rules, @catturd2. It's a tough town." https://t.co/Uj9ADT7aT8 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 17, 2022

“And so alone and battling debilitating hot flashes in his kitchen, fighting the urge to open yet another bag of chips ahoy, Adam Kinzinger fought back.”

That’s solid gold right there.

This is sheer poetry https://t.co/nq9uqCbgvt — Geisha in Advent (@sisterinferior) December 17, 2022

Possibly the greatest image in the history of the internet. pic.twitter.com/7gfthhZTHn — Jesse Bowman (@jessepbowman) December 17, 2022

Kinzinger will be able to tell tales of his epic battles against Catturd when and if he lands at MSNBC or wherever.

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger getting all big and bad THREATENING Catturd over a meme goes SO SO SO wrong

Nikki Fried gets into a fight with Catturd™ over her election record

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!