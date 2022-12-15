Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, proud member of the Democrats’ January 6th Commission that will be coming to an end very soon, delivered his farewell speech to the House today, and there was no shortage of self-congratulatory hero rhetoric. There is, however, a problem with this framing:

This isn’t the first time Kinzinger’s reminded everybody what he’s sacrificed to keep his oath to the Constitution. What he’d rather not say is the real reason he’s out of a job:

According to the Washington Post in October of last year, “standing up for the truth” isn’t listed as the main reason Kinzinger lost his seat:

It appears the actual reason is a bit different than what Kinzinger had in his farewell speech.

Kinzinger helped the Democrats push all their narratives about January 6th and that was how they thanked him. Yep, that’s a classic right there. He can’t say that out loud, so “I lost my job because I stood up for the truth” it is!

Maybe Liz Cheney will catch him.

Kinzinger’s remarks also seemed to double as an audition tape for MSNBC or CNN:

