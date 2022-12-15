Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, proud member of the Democrats’ January 6th Commission that will be coming to an end very soon, delivered his farewell speech to the House today, and there was no shortage of self-congratulatory hero rhetoric. There is, however, a problem with this framing:

Kinzinger gives his farewell: "Had I know that standing up for truth would cost me my job, friendships, and even my personal security, I would, without hesitation, do it all over again." pic.twitter.com/Cw7Q9WmVhn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 15, 2022

This isn’t the first time Kinzinger’s reminded everybody what he’s sacrificed to keep his oath to the Constitution. What he’d rather not say is the real reason he’s out of a job:

Narrator: He is losing his job because Illinois Democrats gerrymandered away his district lol — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 15, 2022

Kinzinger lost to redistricting. What the heck is he talking about? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 15, 2022

According to the Washington Post in October of last year, “standing up for the truth” isn’t listed as the main reason Kinzinger lost his seat:

It appears the actual reason is a bit different than what Kinzinger had in his farewell speech.

Lmao Kinzinger retired because he was drawn out by the Illinois Democrats https://t.co/nK3sMXHzP9 — Festive Lisa McClain Fan🎄🎅 🇺🇲 (@McClainFanMI) December 15, 2022

He’s leaving Congress because democrats in his state re-districted and eliminated his district, despite him kissing their butts for years — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) December 15, 2022

Kinzinger helped the Democrats push all their narratives about January 6th and that was how they thanked him. Yep, that’s a classic right there. He can’t say that out loud, so “I lost my job because I stood up for the truth” it is!

“I stood up for the truth (got drawn out of my seat by the Illinois Dems) and it cost me my job (I have to send my resume to MSNBC now)” — GrassleyPosting LLC (@ClapForJeb) December 15, 2022

Whoa now, Adam! Don’t hurt yourself climbing down from that cross! https://t.co/0kylq3pUr6 — Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) December 15, 2022

Maybe Liz Cheney will catch him.

Kinzinger’s remarks also seemed to double as an audition tape for MSNBC or CNN:

WATCH: In Farewell Speech, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) compares Jan. 6 to the Oklahoma City bombing pic.twitter.com/tO5KCNgdLu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 15, 2022

In his farewell speech, Kinzinger says the GOP "used to believe in a big tent that welcomed the tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Now, they shelter the ignorant, racist, who only stoke anger and hatred" while also comparing J6 to the Oklahoma City bombing. pic.twitter.com/9Fo7R79kXn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 15, 2022

