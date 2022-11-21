Elon Musk recently had a Twitter poll asking if Donald Trump should be reinstated to the platform. The result? Yes, Trump should be reinstated:

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Trump hasn’t tweeted since his reinstatement, but one of the members of the anti-Trump Resistance that loathes “election deniers” is denying the results of Musk’s poll, saying there’s been more outside meddling, not unlike the 2016 election:

.@RepKinzinger floats conspiracy theory that Russian "bots" led to Trump winning @elonmusk's Twitter poll regarding reinstatement pic.twitter.com/U83bCiOnyc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 21, 2022

"The fact [Elon] did it w/ a poll of however many of those could be bots, they aren’t real people .. Secondarily that, I don’t know if that decision should be made by some poll .. Not only was [Trump] lighting & accelerating the fire on 1/6, also before 1/6 with his conspiracies" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 21, 2022

Well, there it is…

Election denier — 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) November 21, 2022

Election denier — SoonerSam (@SoonerSam) November 21, 2022

tHReaT tO DEmoCraCY!

LMAO the "Russian bots" have returned! https://t.co/ilTtXqXWQq — Classical Conservative (@Classical_Con) November 21, 2022

They’ll be back in even more force if a Republican wins the 2024 presidential election.

Look at this nut job right wing conspiracy theorist election denier 😂😂😂 https://t.co/33GCyuB1dq — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) November 21, 2022

It’s OK when they do it, obviously.

