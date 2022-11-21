Elon Musk recently had a Twitter poll asking if Donald Trump should be reinstated to the platform. The result? Yes, Trump should be reinstated:

Trump hasn’t tweeted since his reinstatement, but one of the members of the anti-Trump Resistance that loathes “election deniers” is denying the results of Musk’s poll, saying there’s been more outside meddling, not unlike the 2016 election:

Trending

Well, there it is…

tHReaT tO DEmoCraCY!

They’ll be back in even more force if a Republican wins the 2024 presidential election.

It’s OK when they do it, obviously.

