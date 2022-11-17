It’s been a hot minute since soon-to-be-former Resistance Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger reminded us how stunning and brave he is. So what’s say we check in with him right now and see how the hero life is treating him?

Here he is on MSNBC (MSNBC: Where Heroes Go to Be Heroic):

Rep. Kinzinger: "If I'm going to ask people to be willing to die for this country…I have to be willing to give up my career for the same cause…My oath is not to my district, it's to the Constitution." https://t.co/gqL26mh530 pic.twitter.com/tM6p3BVnYj — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 17, 2022

What a guy. What a guy!

Thank you for your service? pic.twitter.com/FvvXgsjDSL — mitrebox (@mitrebox) November 17, 2022

What a self-aggrandizing and pathologically intellectually dishonest tool.

What — Jordan K. Carpenter 🇺🇸 (@JCarpenterTN) November 17, 2022

Is this a joke? — Jordan K. Carpenter 🇺🇸 (@JCarpenterTN) November 17, 2022

Yes. Yes it is. Of course, Kinzinger is counting on the dozens of MSNBC viewers not to realize that.

He didn’t give up his career. Democrats redistricted him. https://t.co/Lhejm3LPaA — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 17, 2022

This freaking guy. Kinzinger lost his career to Dem redistricting not the Constitution. https://t.co/pnQAiAWtyk — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 17, 2022

How did he sacrifice his career when it was actually his fellow Democrats that decided to redistrict him out of his space? — Rusticus Shackleford (@RusticusShack18) November 17, 2022

lol "give up my career"? "My district"? he doesn't have a career in Congress anymore because Democratic lawmakers eliminated his district. https://t.co/fBdr9J3NZo — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2022

The same Democratic lawmakers with whom he has so hopelessly devoted to ingratiating himself. How embarrassing.

Dude… the Democrats in Illinois redistricted you out of a job. You didn’t “give up” anything. You didn’t even run this year man. https://t.co/RzWC7s4pJf — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) November 17, 2022

big "you can't fire me, i quit!" energy. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2022

"I commit your sons and daughters to warzones. I lose my cushy job in Congress. look, we all have to make sacrifices sometimes. it's for the Constitution." — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 17, 2022

A true profile in courage, ladies and gentlemen.

So you're not dying in this equation, just sending other people to do it. Your sacrifice is switching careers. https://t.co/kOXWz8USK2 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 17, 2022

Yeah … Kinzinger doesn’t seem to broken up about taking his clown show to MSNBC (and CNN)

If the shoe fits …

Good riddance to this grifter. — Nick (@NickP13) November 17, 2022

Catch you on your next MSNBC or CNN hit, Adam!

Or … not.

