Yesterday at the U.S. Capitol, the official portrait of outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unveiled, and former Republican House Speaker John Boehner was on hand and got a bit misty. The media of course always appreciates a Republican who fawns over a Democrat and looks upon them favorably:

Boehner also made sure Pelosi knew how much his daughters admire her:

Former House Speaker John Boehner paid a tearful tribute to Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday at the unveiling of her official portrait in the U.S. Capitol.
[…]
“You’ve been incredibly effective as the leader of your caucus. The younger generation today has a saying: ‘Game recognizes game.’ The fact of the matter is no other speaker of the House in the modern era — Republican or Democrat — has wielded the gavel with such authority or with such consistent results,” Boehner said, calling Pelosi “one tough cookie.”

“My girls told me, ‘Tell the speaker how much we admire her,'” Boehner said, choking back tears as he spoke.

Ben Shapiro says this kind of thing speaks volumes and explains a lot:

It’s hard to imagine this happening the other way around, that’s for sure.

Legend has it that Boehner even cries during commercials for laundry detergent.

“Mega-dittos!”

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” they said “this is how leaders treat each other”:

Is this also “how leaders treat each other”?

