Yesterday at the U.S. Capitol, the official portrait of outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unveiled, and former Republican House Speaker John Boehner was on hand and got a bit misty. The media of course always appreciates a Republican who fawns over a Democrat and looks upon them favorably:

Have to say, a crying Speaker John Boehner honoring Speaker Pelosi is a charming John Boehner. pic.twitter.com/LTDik6EdVP — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) December 14, 2022

Former Speaker John Boehner, giving remarks in Capitol at Pelosi portrait unveiling, weeps as he says: "You have been unfailingly gracious to me" and as he said: "My girls told me how much we admire her." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 14, 2022

Amid the Boehner remarks for Pelosi: sobs, sniffles, eye dabbing, handkerchief .. and "as if there's nobody watching, I can't let her rebuff me. So I kind of moved in and made sure I planted that kiss on here." pic.twitter.com/StqloOwuIl — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 14, 2022

Boehner also made sure Pelosi knew how much his daughters admire her:

Former House Speaker John Boehner paid a tearful tribute to Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday at the unveiling of her official portrait in the U.S. Capitol.

“You’ve been incredibly effective as the leader of your caucus. The younger generation today has a saying: ‘Game recognizes game.’ The fact of the matter is no other speaker of the House in the modern era — Republican or Democrat — has wielded the gavel with such authority or with such consistent results,” Boehner said, calling Pelosi “one tough cookie.” “My girls told me, ‘Tell the speaker how much we admire her,'” Boehner said, choking back tears as he spoke.

Ben Shapiro says this kind of thing speaks volumes and explains a lot:

Boehner crying in tribute to Pelosi while talking about how his daughters are Democrats is a pretty good summation of Republican leadership over the past couple of decades https://t.co/qccwcscgVU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2022

Seriously, try to imagine Nancy Pelosi crying over a John Boehner portrait while announcing to chuckles that her kids are Republicans. You can't. That's because many of those elected to represent conservatism can't even do so in house. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2022

It’s hard to imagine this happening the other way around, that’s for sure.

John Boehner crying as he paid tribute to Nancy Pelosi is the perfect symbol of uniparty pathology — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 14, 2022

I agree no way Pelosi does the opposite, but I think John was just trying to be collegial. Also the tears are well known part of the package — not Pelosi-specific https://t.co/w6N6saoyLL — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 15, 2022

Legend has it that Boehner even cries during commercials for laundry detergent.

Liberals only have nice things to say about Republicans when they’re dead or no longer in office. https://t.co/jjj7NenV4V — Nick McCormick (@lifelongcynick) December 15, 2022

“See, I told you so.” – Rush Limbaugh right now Rush was right about everything. https://t.co/siBYKNjEzc — John Henry’s Hammer (@fake_news_u_r) December 15, 2022

“Mega-dittos!”

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” they said “this is how leaders treat each other”:

Is this also “how leaders treat each other”?

