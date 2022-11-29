Because Nancy Pelosi hasn’t been part of the public’s consciousness for long enough, she is also the subject of a forthcoming documentary, produced and directed by … her daughter.

HBO announces documentary on Pelosi filmed by daughter https://t.co/KYlqaL6OnM pic.twitter.com/z7iHnt59Jt — The Hill (@thehill) November 29, 2022

More from The Hill:

The documentary, titled “Pelosi in the House,” will debut on Dec. 13 on HBO and HBO Max, Warner Media, the parent company of HBO, announced on Monday. Alexandra Pelosi, an award-winning documentarian, produced and directed the film. HBO said the younger Pelosi “offers a candid, behind-the-scenes chronicle of the life of her mother and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, through her career milestones leading up to the inauguration of President Joseph Biden in January 2021.” … HBO said the documentary on the Speaker “goes behind the headlines as it tracks Pelosi’s life in public office from her election to Congress in 1987 and becoming the first female Speaker of the House in 2007 through the 2020 election and President Biden’s inauguration.” “Following Pelosi at both work and home in real time during consequential political moments in the country’s recent history, the film offers a unique look at American politics through her efforts on the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 relief package, two impeachments as well as a record of the events of January 6, 2021, following Pelosi and other lawmakers at a secure location as the crisis unfolded,” HBO added.

We’ll have to mark our calendars so we remember when to start not watching it.

They must think there is a demand in the entertainment market for it… — Blad (@Honeybladger) November 29, 2022

Yeah, there’s not.

We’re with that guy.

Do they include the parts about insider trading or is that left out? That's the only part I'd want to watch. — roo (@kangaroopouches) November 29, 2022

Something tells us that stuff didn’t make the final cut.

It’s going to contain rare footage related to Nancy and her family with the exception of police body cam video from when they responded to the attack on Paul. https://t.co/quMcDddoWu — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 29, 2022

And you’d think that if anyone could get access to the bodycam footage, it’d be a close family member like Alexandra Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi’s daughter. Why is Nancy Pelosi’s daughter making a documentary about her mom? Does anyone else think this is weird?

An intra-family circle jerk. Shouldn’t the reins be turned over to someone who’s, you know, not related to the Pelosis?

Sure that it will be fair and balanced https://t.co/hC58LJrgAM — Constitutional Daddy (@WO4691) November 29, 2022

Heh.

A documentary where editorial control is given to a family member. How do people not see this as obvious propaganda? — James Spiro (@JamesSpiro) November 29, 2022

To be fair, most people probably do see it that way.

Which is why nobody’s going to see this documentary.

***

