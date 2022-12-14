Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg agrees that the burning of fossil fuels must ultimately end to spare humanity a fiery demise from climate change. That is, unless flying on a private jet is “necessary” for his efforts to help the Biden administration save the planet:

According to an investigation by Americans for Public Trust, Buttigieg has — since taking the helm at the Department of Transportation — flown on taxpayer-funded private jets at least 18 times, according to flight tracking data that APT obtained. The jet-setting Buttigieg logged the private flights despite his frequent calls for the federal government to take action in order to “curb carbon emissions.” For context, the number of private jet flights taken by Buttigieg is more than double the number Buttigieg’s predecessor — Secretary Elaine Chao — took in her first two years on the job, yet she was criticized for those flights. Unsurprisingly, Buttigieg has been shielded by Democrats and the mainstream media for his private jet travel that comes at greater taxpayer expense and flies in the face of the Biden administration’s so-called “green” policies.

However, Rep. Thomas Massie has pointed out a reason for maybe giving Buttigieg a pass on eco-hypocrisy accusations considering the things he might have had to deal with:

LOL! Well, Buttigieg won’t have that to worry about anymore so he can fly entirely commercial now.

