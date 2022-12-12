You’re well aware that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is a big climate change alarmist (along with the rest of the Biden administration) and has served up repeated warnings about the damage that’s being caused by burning fossil fuels:

And like so many eco-alarmists, the lifestyle changes that are called for don’t necessarily apply to the person sounding the alarm:

John Kerry will be so proud:

Spencer Brown writes at Townhall:

According to an investigation by Americans for Public Trust, Buttigieg has — since taking the helm at the Department of Transportation — flown on taxpayer-funded private jets at least 18 times, according to flight tracking data that APT obtained.

The jet-setting Buttigieg logged the private flights despite his frequent calls for the federal government to take action in order to “curb carbon emissions.” For context, the number of private jet flights taken by Buttigieg is more than double the number Buttigieg’s predecessor — Secretary Elaine Chao — took in her first two years on the job, yet she was criticized for those flights. Unsurprisingly, Buttigieg has been shielded by Democrats and the mainstream media for his private jet travel that comes at greater taxpayer expense and flies in the face of the Biden administration’s so-called “green” policies.

The Department of Transportation noted that Buttigieg most often flies commercially and that his usage of private jets “saves taxpayer dollars” (but what about the effect on the environment?):

“Secretary Buttigieg mostly travels by commercial airline, and has directed that travel and logistical decisions be grounded in efficient and responsible use of taxpayer dollars,” a DOT spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Given that commercial air travel is usually the cheapest way for the Secretary and his staff to travel, 108 of the 126 flights for DOT trips he has taken have been on commercial airlines.”

“However, there are some cases where it is more efficient and/or less expensive for the Secretary and accompanying personnel to fly on a 9-seater FAA plane rather than commercial flights,” the spokesperson continued. “Use of the FAA plane in limited, specific cases has helped to maximize efficiency and save thousands of taxpayer dollars.”

Now we’re back to “more efficient” instead of “whatever it takes to save the planet,” but only when the story involves lefty climate change alarmists.

