You’re well aware that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is a big climate change alarmist (along with the rest of the Biden administration) and has served up repeated warnings about the damage that’s being caused by burning fossil fuels:

Climate change is real. Inaction puts lives at risk. The Inflation Reduction Act will bring the bold, positive climate action we need. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 12, 2022

Climate change is real. Pretending otherwise endangers American lives. Proud that @POTUS and this administration are confronting this issue, no matter what. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 20, 2022

And like so many eco-alarmists, the lifestyle changes that are called for don’t necessarily apply to the person sounding the alarm:

An investigation by @apublictrust found that Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has more than doubled the number of taxpayer-funded private jet flights taken by his predecessor, all while lecturing Americans about the need to go "green."https://t.co/EgIIfxcY1s — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 12, 2022

John Kerry will be so proud:

🚨 REPORT: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, an advocate of the ESG agenda in the US, has taken at least 18 taxpayer-funded private jet flights since taking office, according to flight tracking data we obtained. via @ThomasCatenacci at @FoxNews https://t.co/hmMhYSkKG3 — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) December 12, 2022

.@SecretaryPete publicly advocates for “increased government action to curb carbon emissions,” yet that hasn’t stopped him from taking more than double the amount of private jet flights as his predecessor in just 2 years.https://t.co/hmMhYSkKG3 — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) December 12, 2022

Spencer Brown writes at Townhall:

According to an investigation by Americans for Public Trust, Buttigieg has — since taking the helm at the Department of Transportation — flown on taxpayer-funded private jets at least 18 times, according to flight tracking data that APT obtained. The jet-setting Buttigieg logged the private flights despite his frequent calls for the federal government to take action in order to “curb carbon emissions.” For context, the number of private jet flights taken by Buttigieg is more than double the number Buttigieg’s predecessor — Secretary Elaine Chao — took in her first two years on the job, yet she was criticized for those flights. Unsurprisingly, Buttigieg has been shielded by Democrats and the mainstream media for his private jet travel that comes at greater taxpayer expense and flies in the face of the Biden administration’s so-called “green” policies.

Read the whole post here.

They use and abuse the system. Nothing applies to the Democratic left. Hypocrites!! — Kim (@farmwifekim) December 12, 2022

The Department of Transportation noted that Buttigieg most often flies commercially and that his usage of private jets “saves taxpayer dollars” (but what about the effect on the environment?):

“Secretary Buttigieg mostly travels by commercial airline, and has directed that travel and logistical decisions be grounded in efficient and responsible use of taxpayer dollars,” a DOT spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Given that commercial air travel is usually the cheapest way for the Secretary and his staff to travel, 108 of the 126 flights for DOT trips he has taken have been on commercial airlines.” “However, there are some cases where it is more efficient and/or less expensive for the Secretary and accompanying personnel to fly on a 9-seater FAA plane rather than commercial flights,” the spokesperson continued. “Use of the FAA plane in limited, specific cases has helped to maximize efficiency and save thousands of taxpayer dollars.”

Now we’re back to “more efficient” instead of “whatever it takes to save the planet,” but only when the story involves lefty climate change alarmists.

Hi @PeteButtigieg why do you hate our precious Mother Earth? https://t.co/Gn3S8HEdPK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 12, 2022

LOL. Good question.

