The incredibly disingenuous bunch in the White House that counts millions of jobs restored after mandated shutdowns as jobs this administration created is back at it, this time with gas prices. How’s this for an attempted brag?

Under this Administration, the current drop in gas prices remains one of the fastest declines in over a decade. Gas prices have declined by an average of nearly 60 cents since their peak last month, and the average gasoline price is now $3.99 or less in four states. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 21, 2022

Not to be outdone, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got in on the action:

Good morning! Gas prices are going down. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 21, 2022

So, if you’re keeping score at home:

Old and busted: "The president doesn't control the price of gasoline." New hotness: "The president totally controls the price of gasoline." https://t.co/NxkXA5IRdh — SpaceMonkey 🏴‍☠️ | Time is Monkey (@SpaceMonkey_) July 21, 2022

Biden’s approval rating continuing to plummet would indicate that nobody’s buying their BS.

So…you weren't responsible when prices went up, now you're the hero when they went down a few cents? https://t.co/EGwJkwxVd6 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 21, 2022

That’s apparently how they’d like us to believe this all works. And speaking of things that are dropping:

So’s everyones 401Ks! — Patty Girl ☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) July 21, 2022

Is there anything more maddening than gov’t officials who make things a lot more crappy, then when they get just slightly less crappy but still way more crappy than before, they brag about it?

do you or do you not control gas prices? — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) July 21, 2022

Okay so they are really leaning into this. . . https://t.co/3K6EgtofGj pic.twitter.com/5qQpOqLKaR — Jacob Becker (@JacobBecker1) July 21, 2022

They really think everybody’s stupid.

Putin’s price decrease, right? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 21, 2022

Gas was $2 when your guy came in. Now you want us to celebrate $4.80/gall? Gtfooh with that BS. 👎 https://t.co/6PaYVSj8wH — ❌Ƭαвιтнα Ɓℓιѕѕ❌ ❤🇺🇸👠💄👛🔫 (@BlissTabitha) July 21, 2022

If you won't take responsibility for the rise, you don't get to take credit for the decline. — NYC Angry Mom (@angrybklynmom) July 21, 2022

Wait, what happened to the “incredible transition” that this administration was happy to usher in?

Wait… didn’t your boss say the high gas prices were a good and necessary thing? https://t.co/qunjttYeBT — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) July 21, 2022

Right? These people just can’t make up their minds.

The #PutinPriceCut is already helping 4 whole States guys! https://t.co/D4yfh3A4rL — Michael DeStefano (@mtd10mm) July 21, 2022

"It's not the president's fault about gas prices! It's Putin." "It's us that brought the gas prices down." https://t.co/AN8sQAt4Cf — Tim Hicks (@UnchartedFather) July 21, 2022

The Biden White House is trying to make something clear:

White House only responsible for gas prices when they go down https://t.co/MsXRX49WXJ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 21, 2022

Nice try, Dems, but nobody’s buying it.

UPDATE:

The Biden White House can’t even brag without embarrassing themselves:

Since Monday, 26 states have experienced an increase in gas prices. How this week started How this week's going pic.twitter.com/TR5EAHChMZ — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 21, 2022

***

