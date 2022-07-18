Hey look, there’s a @POTUS tweet showing the White House taking credit for a decline in gas prices from the same people who have told everybody a president can’t do anything about gas prices (that’s apparently only applicable when the price is going up):

Gas prices have been dropping for 34 days straight, about 50 cents a gallon. That saves the average driver about $25 a month. I know those extra dollars and cents mean something. It's breathing room. And we're not done working to get prices even lower. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 18, 2022

Wow, there’s a lot of BS to unpack there… where to start?

this is so pathetic I'm laughing https://t.co/ZgFshf9AIh — Peaches ñ Memes ⚾ (@NewYearsDani) July 18, 2022

Pathetically hilarious.

Wait, aren’t you the same guy that says your office has no influence on gas prices? Is Putin lowering these for us? https://t.co/o7gpohbmCY — T T B (@TTB_72) July 18, 2022

Wait, so it's not Putin's Gas Price Reduction? Isn't that how this works? https://t.co/GKhBOgi0fm — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 18, 2022

When the prices go up it’s because of Putin and when they come down (slightly) it’s because of Biden? They really do think everybody’s stupid.

I'm not "saving" $25 a month on gas, I'm still paying about $250 more a month on gas. Absolutely pathological lying. https://t.co/zbC3jdGpTY — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 18, 2022

Bragging about a 50 cent drop in gas when they are still over $2 higher than when Biden took office would be like if he burned down your house and then bragged about getting you a tent to sleep in. https://t.co/Gn9prTiTgf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 18, 2022

Biden’s “saving” people money on gas kind of like he “created” millions and millions of jobs.

Big .08 cents off hot dogs this Fourth of July energy. https://t.co/KCrpCUU328 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 18, 2022

Gee, all excited that gas is still over DOUBLE that of December 2020! https://t.co/vVojXiUbJF pic.twitter.com/QyB6S5tUMB — Scott Medlock (@scottdmedlock) July 18, 2022

Biden and the Dems want high gas prices (they’ve even said so) but they only express concern about bringing them down when high prices are becoming a huge political liability.

