Hey look, there’s a @POTUS tweet showing the White House taking credit for a decline in gas prices from the same people who have told everybody a president can’t do anything about gas prices (that’s apparently only applicable when the price is going up):

Wow, there’s a lot of BS to unpack there… where to start?

Pathetically hilarious.

When the prices go up it’s because of Putin and when they come down (slightly) it’s because of Biden? They really do think everybody’s stupid.

Biden’s “saving” people money on gas kind of like he “created” millions and millions of jobs.

Biden and the Dems want high gas prices (they’ve even said so) but they only express concern about bringing them down when high prices are becoming a huge political liability.

