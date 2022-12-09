It’s a media cliche at this point but we just can’t help but shine a light on one of their favorite angles when the story is about a Democrat, and that approach is of course to make the story about the Republicans commenting about it.

Today’s example comes from Forbes and is about U.S. Energy Department’s Sam Brinton, who has now been accused of stealing luggage off of baggage carousels at not one, but two airports:

GOP Jump On Biden Official Sam Brinton’s 2nd Theft Allegation—Blames ‘Wokeness’ https://t.co/NX82ssMAnM pic.twitter.com/59kPrypz2S — Forbes (@Forbes) December 9, 2022

Let the pouncing begin!

The Biden Administration has come under fire from Republican lawmakers after Energy Department official Sam Brinton, who identifies as nonbinary, was charged in two separate instances of stealing suitcases at U.S. airports, as GOP officials blame Biden’s “wokeness” for hiring them.

Several GOP pouncers were then listed after seizing upon the Brinton story.

Possibly the harshest Republican pouncing has been spotted emanating from Libs of TikTok, the “far-right social media account” that commits the egregious crime of reposting videos that have already been posted publicly elsewhere:

The far-right social media account Libs of TikTok—which has been accused of spreading anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theories including the debunked “furries” theory that children identify as animals in school—attacked Brinton for wearing women’s clothing and engaging in “pup play” in addition to stealing luggage.

If only Republicans would stop noticing these things they wouldn’t be happening!

I can't believe Republicans made him do this. https://t.co/QltChGGdVM — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) December 9, 2022

Why did the GOP make this guy do this? — brainSprain1 (@Docwal3) December 9, 2022

The poor and marginalized will of course be “hardest hit” by this pouncing.

😂 Biden official (allegedly) gets caught stealing expensive luggage. Again. So the media blames Republicans. https://t.co/FbmFEeWsoM — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) December 9, 2022

The Forbes article also manages to work in a swipe at Gov. DeSantis in the “Republicans pounce” piece:

"Republicans pounce." –@Forbes And even though this is regarding an employee of the Biden Administration, @Forbes can't help but bring up @GovRonDeSantis and lie about Florida's Parental Rights legislation. This isn't journalism. https://t.co/G1nVUedGR3 — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) December 9, 2022

Apparently alleged anti-LGBTQ legislation had something to do with all this. Have you forgotten that this story is about a Biden administration official stealing luggage? That’s the intent.

You see? The story isn't about a Biden official's bizarre criminal behavior of stealing suitcases from at least two airports. It's the GOP "jumping" on it. Duh! https://t.co/k8sXJk14ie — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 9, 2022

This type of “journalism” is as predictable as the sun rising in the east.

***

***

