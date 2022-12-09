When we ran across the following story, at first it glance appeared to be somewhat old news being reported a little late, but apparently that’s not the case.

Here’s a quick retracing of the timeline and where things stand. In June Sam Brinton was proud to have been named Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition within the U.S. Energy Department:

It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/zLq3Bf97X2 — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) June 29, 2022

Then, in October there were reports that Brinton had been charged with stealing luggage at the Minneapolis airport (after arriving with no luggage):

Sam Brinton, below, was charged with felony theft in Minnesota in late October for stealing luggage from an airport baggage claim area in September, according to reports today. https://t.co/2yvTdY1D8z — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) November 28, 2022

Now we’ve reached the point where we thought the above story was being re-reported. But nope, it’s a separate incident that this time took place at the Las Vegas airport:

BREAKING: An energy department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Thursday. #8NN https://t.co/Dk94ZguR20 — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) December 8, 2022

News video:

Biden energy official Sam Brinton has a felony arrest warrant for yet another theft of luggage at an airport, this time in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/GtFydeyiwT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 9, 2022

Somebody sure seems to enjoy other peoples’ luggage (not to mention the contents):

An energy department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Thursday. A felony warrant was issued for Sam Brinton, a deputy assistant secretary, sources said. The charge is for grand larceny with a value between $1,200 and $5,000, records showed. Brinton is a deputy assistant secretary of the office of spent fuel and waste disposition, according to the Office of Nuclear Energy’s website. Brinton faces charges for a similar incident at the Minneapolis airport.

This seems to be a habit. Brinton is currently on leave from the Energy Department.

That we know of.

How amazing that he got caught the only two times he did that. Talk about bad luck — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) December 9, 2022

Surely this has only happened twice, right? RIGHT!?

Hard to believe this guy was able to pass the background check required for his position. — Governor Winslow (@GovernorWinslow) December 9, 2022

“Sam, you’ve stolen another suitcase?”

