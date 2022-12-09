In case you missed it, Sam Brinton, the U.S. Energy Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, has officially unlocked the “Suitcase Klepto” achievement. We recently learned that he has a felony arrest warrant for stealing yet another suitcase that didn’t belong to him, this time from Harry Reid International Airport.

BREAKING: An energy department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Thursday. #8NN https://t.co/Dk94ZguR20 — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) December 8, 2022

This seems like as good a point as any to start being concerned about Brinton’s ethics and competence and all-around state of mind. That’s certainly where GOP Sen. Tom Cotton is at right now:

Re. Sam Brinton, let's call it what it is: a person clearly unfit for a high-level national security role was hired because the Admin prioritizes wokeness over competence. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 9, 2022

For what it’s worth, though, Semafor’s Dave Weigel thinks Cotton’s totally overreacting. So what if Sam Brinton steals from people? It’s not like that’s a crime or anything:

Every stolen suitcase comes with a free Oversight hearing, and a phone charger! (Charger must be removed when checking stolen suitcase.) https://t.co/vQTWDByWfC — David Weigel (@daveweigel) December 9, 2022

Get it, guys? Tom Cotton loves Oversight Committee hearings and will look for any excuse to have one.

Yes Dave, being concerned about hiring a mentally-ill kleptomaniac to handle highly dangerous nuclear materials is so squaresville, what a bunch of hicks! Ha ha ha ha! Stupid meth-y hicks! Ha ha ha ha! https://t.co/DNK9s9Q213 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 9, 2022

And this is supposed to be a snarky dunk? — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) December 9, 2022

It’s supposed to be, yes.

So, we're fine with a top DOE official with security clearance engaging in bizarre petty theft, huh? No need to investigate that? https://t.co/KKBwKzhuaP — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 9, 2022

Just incredible. This person clearly has mental issues and the response is "no biggie, let's just let him keep on." — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 9, 2022

Um, guys, this is exactly what the problem is with this woke stuff. We're so afraid of "hurting feelings" that we're letting this stuff slide as if it doesn't matter when it plainly does. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 9, 2022

Stealing is bad, mkay?

The Biden administration trolling via personnel gets some blowback, and this person, who I've ben told is a good reporter,wants to move along. Journo-lister going to journo-list. Hard not to despise the juice box mafia. — DB (@DBOtherP) December 9, 2022

Ah, but, see, Dave insists that he’s not making light of a genuinely disturbing issue that makes the already-awful Biden administration look even worse:

I deleted these tweets bc I broke my "don't QT and punch down" rule, but it's obnoxious when you share a story about a crook and folks assume "ah, you are part of the media conspiracy to defend this crook." pic.twitter.com/PQ3pFtCqBx — David Weigel (@daveweigel) December 9, 2022

Silly Dave. You didn’t break your “don’t QT and punch down” rule, because you’re the one who’s punching above your weight.

I was a federal employee for 34 years, and I'll tell you what. If I'd done what Brinton did (stealing), I wouldn't just be fired, I'd be escorted out of the building. How he has a job is just beyond me. And that's not me being partisan, it's expectations of civil servants. — Hummingbirder™ 🇺🇸🏈🌰🍞🍊 (@jimsilpeg) December 9, 2022

C’mon, Dave. Just admit that you’d never be taking swipes at Tom Cotton over this if Cotton were a Democrat and Sam Brinton were part of the Trump administration.

