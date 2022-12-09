In case you missed it, Sam Brinton, the U.S. Energy Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, has officially unlocked the “Suitcase Klepto” achievement. We recently learned that he has a felony arrest warrant for stealing yet another suitcase that didn’t belong to him, this time from Harry Reid International Airport.

This seems like as good a point as any to start being concerned about Brinton’s ethics and competence and all-around state of mind. That’s certainly where GOP Sen. Tom Cotton is at right now:

For what it’s worth, though, Semafor’s Dave Weigel thinks Cotton’s totally overreacting. So what if Sam Brinton steals from people? It’s not like that’s a crime or anything:

Get it, guys? Tom Cotton loves Oversight Committee hearings and will look for any excuse to have one.

It’s supposed to be, yes.

Stealing is bad, mkay?

Ah, but, see, Dave insists that he’s not making light of a genuinely disturbing issue that makes the already-awful Biden administration look even worse:

Silly Dave. You didn’t break your “don’t QT and punch down” rule, because you’re the one who’s punching above your weight.

C’mon, Dave. Just admit that you’d never be taking swipes at Tom Cotton over this if Cotton were a Democrat and Sam Brinton were part of the Trump administration.

John Fetterman tells Dave Weigel bald-faced lie about black jogger incident, and Weigel totally lets him get away with it

