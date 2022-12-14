Yesterday Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a grand jury investigation into Covid-19 vaccines:

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”

Gov. DeSantis talked about it on Fox News with Laura Ingraham last night:

Dr. Anthony Fauci is obviously approaching this with a strategy of feigning ignorance over what this could possibly be all about:

CNN: "Ron DeSantis. He's now asking the Florida Supreme Court to green-light an investigation into…any and all wrongdoing…with respect to COVID-19 vaccines." FAUCI: "I don't have a clue what he's asking for…What's the problem with vaccines?" pic.twitter.com/RBO0T8QKvR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 14, 2022

Dr. Fauci on @GovRonDeSantis convening an investigation into Covid vaccine injuries in Florida: "Vaccinations have saved 3.2 million lives, 18 million hospitalizations, and approximately $1 trillion in costs. So what’s the problem with vaccines?" pic.twitter.com/QgErK9V5HU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2022

If Fauci honestly doesn’t see “what’s the problem” then he’s a bigger hack than previously thought. Townhall’s Katie Pavlich has helped provide Fauci with some clues:

Let’s help Dr. Fauci out. Vaccine companies said definitively the COVID-19 vaccine would prevent transmission of the virus, which was used to justify mandates. Turns out, according to Pfizer’s own executives, they never even tested on transmission. That’s called fraud. https://t.co/uiyJVlWcVL — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 14, 2022

There. Hopefully that helps get rid of some of Fauci’s confusion over what this is all about.

Fauci himself said this too. He’s a fraud and needs to be held to account: pic.twitter.com/bbtiB19nDR — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 14, 2022

Remember as well in early March of 2020 when Fauci said masks were pretty much useless before doing a fast one-eighty? Good times.

He should welcome all investigations. If not, he’s hiding something. https://t.co/4e4fMlkuyV — K Mac 🏴 (@MackeyDawg) December 14, 2022

Perhaps Fauci doesn’t think there should be any investigations because he IS “the science” and therefore “the science” has already spoken.

