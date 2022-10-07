Because there’s no positive economic news the Biden administration can point to that proves they’ve done a bang-up job, the White House still has only one strategy: Hoping everybody’s stupid.

Here’s another example of that via this job creation brag from @WhiteHouse:

President Biden’s strategy of building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out is delivering for the American people. pic.twitter.com/Ve8TMU1NyQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 7, 2022

Katie Pavlich noted that there’s something that should be applied to that tweet:

Can we get a missing context flag on this https://t.co/OED6tvTy2h — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 7, 2022

That WH brag is pathetically laughable. Shut down businesses, then allow businesses to re-open and take credit for millions of “jobs created.”

Yes President Gaslight at it again. Sad — Len (@Len_267) October 7, 2022

We got back to the pre-pandemic unemployment rate under Trump this morning. Amazingly the press doesn't seem to mention that… — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) October 7, 2022

The media’s doing their best to help puff up this abject failure that is the Biden economy.

Something along the line of “jobs recovered” vs “jobs created” perhaps? — Nels (@debitking) October 7, 2022

Everybody knows what Biden has helped “create”:

Speaking of that, when might we expect the “inflation reduction” part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” to kick in? It’s almost as if that was total BS.

***

Related:

GASLIGHTING: Katie Pavlich takes Biden to TASK for lying about saving millions of retirees with his inflation-raising American Rescue Plan

Katie Pavlich says the White House is on day five of attempting to define ‘MAGA Republicans’

Katie Pavlich knows what’s next as desperate Biden WH again sends out the dog pics