Because there’s no positive economic news the Biden administration can point to that proves they’ve done a bang-up job, the White House still has only one strategy: Hoping everybody’s stupid.

Here’s another example of that via this job creation brag from @WhiteHouse:

Katie Pavlich noted that there’s something that should be applied to that tweet:

Trending

That WH brag is pathetically laughable. Shut down businesses, then allow businesses to re-open and take credit for millions of “jobs created.”

The media’s doing their best to help puff up this abject failure that is the Biden economy.

Everybody knows what Biden has helped “create”:

Speaking of that, when might we expect the “inflation reduction” part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” to kick in? It’s almost as if that was total BS.

***

Related:

GASLIGHTING: Katie Pavlich takes Biden to TASK for lying about saving millions of retirees with his inflation-raising American Rescue Plan

Katie Pavlich says the White House is on day five of attempting to define ‘MAGA Republicans’

Katie Pavlich knows what’s next as desperate Biden WH again sends out the dog pics

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: economyjob creationJoe BidenKatie Pavlich