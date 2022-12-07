Hold onto your wallets, because some Democrats are trying to save you money at the pump again. This time it’s by way of a windfall profits tax on oil companies (because they would never pass along the extra taxes to consumers, right?).

A short musical WPT pitch from Dem Sen. Whitehouse and Rep. Ro Khanna makes the idea even worse. If we could harness the power of cringe our energy problems would be solved:

Big Oil is the problem. Our Windfall Profits Tax Act will solve it by taxing these companies on their excess profits and giving working families a refund. pic.twitter.com/TOApauataE — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 7, 2022

Call us crazy but the top problem just might be a federal government that’s over $30 trillion in debt. Also the more these clowns try to “help” everybody the worse it gets. So no thanks.

Taxpayers will need that when oil companies raise prices because you raised their costs https://t.co/P3Zm7qwbQW — A real Dave, but not THAT Dave. Or that one. (@desertdave2012) December 7, 2022

Lefty Democrats either are clueless about cause & effect or know but just don’t care.

Big Government (colluding with “Big Oil” and foreign dictators at the expense of domestic production) is the problem Get out of the way and watch America prosper #EnergyFreedom https://t.co/ncc38P8I0m — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 7, 2022

These Dems have zero intention of “getting out of the way.”

I hope Ro isn't expecting an invite to crazy corrupt racist conspiracy theorist and dark money hypocrite Sheldon Whitehouse's beach clubs. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/l8RCsvu5sz — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 7, 2022

Right?

Yeah, that never works. — Airborne Reindeer (@Crapplefratz) December 7, 2022

It never works but Dems like Whitehouse and Khanna think it can work if they just try to do what didn’t work previously twice as aggressively. The definition of insanity again comes to mind.

Has taxing something ever made it cheaper? — Mathieu (@BrizArisen) December 7, 2022

These Democrats use taxes as punishment for perceived wrongs and they have no intention of actually “fixing” anything.

