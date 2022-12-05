In a press release late last month announcing another $400 million in aid to Ukraine, the Defense Department outlined how much money, weapons and equipment has been sent to that country since Biden took office:

With Russia’s unrelenting and brutal missile and UAS attacks on Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities remain an urgent priority. The additional munitions for NASAMS and heavy machine guns will help Ukraine counter these urgent threats. In total, the United States has committed more than $19.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $21.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $19 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24. To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.

President Biden has since asked Congress to approve tens of billions more in aid to Ukraine. The money would be earmarked for more weapons, equipment, and possibly dance videos:

Morning Pikachu Dance. Winter has never been an obstacle to a good mood.

🎥 by Operative #UAarmy pic.twitter.com/B5efM39lcT — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 5, 2022

That video has caught plenty of attention for a number of reasons.

What portion of the $ we’re sending is allocated to dance classes? https://t.co/PR0qCjZIus — Tandy (@dantypo) December 5, 2022

Tomorrow we'll send them another few million dollars for more dance videos https://t.co/OmuDdziQWM — Sararose 🇺🇸 (@saras76) December 5, 2022

Biden’s working on that!

why do they have time to do tik tok dances https://t.co/PZUX69CPCI — Ultraspicybae (@Buffyinnyc) December 5, 2022

Here's where your tax dollars are going… This might be worse than dancing nurses. https://t.co/1SagALOMLd — Ray Dietrich (@redvoiceray) December 5, 2022

It does have a bit of that “dancing nurses during Covid” vibe to it.

Just like the hospital dance routines that we were with taunted with when “hospitals were overwhelmed!” https://t.co/ZVJHLwkYp6 — AngryMom🇺🇸 (@AngryMomUSA) December 5, 2022

Troop morale booster? Is this for the donor class? EU relations? Maybe this is an entry in the Winter Games?

I'd rather have an answer to the missing U.S. 💰 but that's just me. https://t.co/8nP0GUz6bu — Sir Eric (@01IOTA) December 5, 2022

