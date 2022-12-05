In a press release late last month announcing another $400 million in aid to Ukraine, the Defense Department outlined how much money, weapons and equipment has been sent to that country since Biden took office:

With Russia’s unrelenting and brutal missile and UAS attacks on Ukrainian critical energy infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities remain an urgent priority. The additional munitions for NASAMS and heavy machine guns will help Ukraine counter these urgent threats.

In total, the United States has committed more than $19.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $21.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $19 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24.

To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.

President Biden has since asked Congress to approve tens of billions more in aid to Ukraine. The money would be earmarked for more weapons, equipment, and possibly dance videos:

That video has caught plenty of attention for a number of reasons.

Biden’s working on that!

It does have a bit of that “dancing nurses during Covid” vibe to it.

Joe Biden asks Congress for yet another $37.7 billion for war in Ukraine

Lawmakers trying to lock in $50 billion aid package for Ukraine before GOP takes control of Congress

Here’s the latest on US student test scores while AFT President Randi Weingarten assesses education in Ukraine

