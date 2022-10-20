Among other outlets, NBC News is reporting Thursday that Congress is trying to secure another $50 billion in aid for Ukraine with the looming threat of the GOP taking over in January. As we had reported at the end of September, Congress had reached an agreement to send another $12 billion in aid.

NBC News reports:

Amid concerns that a new Congress could take a more skeptical view of aid to Ukraine, lawmakers from both parties are looking to lock in billions of dollars in military assistance to Kyiv before newly elected members are sworn in in January, according to a lawmaker and congressional staffers. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who is poised to take over as speaker if the GOP wins a majority in the House in the November midterm elections, warned this week that his fellow party members are “not going to write a blank check to Ukraine.” … Congress has allocated a total of $65 billion in funding to Ukraine since Russia attacked the country in February.

Just a couple of weeks ago, President Biden told the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee that the country under his leadership is as close to “Armageddon” as it has been since the Cuban Missile Crisis in the 1960s … before heading to Delaware for the weekend.

We remember when outlets like NPR were having a fit that Trump’s wall protecting our own border had hit the $11 billion mark.

