Former President Barack Obama is a lefty, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll disagree with everything he says. For example, this comment during a rally for Raphael Warnock in Georgia about “folks in our lives” has a definite element of truth to it:

OBAMA: "We all know some folks in our lives who — we don’t wish them ill will. They say crazy stuff & we’re all like, ‘Well, you know, Uncle Joe, you know what happened to him.’ They're part of the family but you don't give them serious responsibilities."pic.twitter.com/4cl6Ibmuro — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 2, 2022

LOL! One more time just to make sure we heard it right:

Fmr. President Barack Obama: "We all know some folks in our lives…they say crazy stuff…Uncle Joe, you know what happened to him. They're part of the family but you don't give them serious responsibilities." pic.twitter.com/PTmY1rGTrQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 2, 2022

President Biden hasn’t been asked to go to Georgia and campaign for Warnock (no doubt due to his dismal approval rating in the state) but at least Obama made sure Biden was there in spirit!

Wow. He actually said this out loud? — 🇵🇷E. Deplorabus Unum (@jdiaz19808) December 2, 2022

Nice, right?

What a slip! Whoopsies 😬 — Ryan Ledendecker (@LedStorms) December 2, 2022

We thank the former president for keeping it real during his speech in Georgia.

