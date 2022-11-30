President Joe Biden took the stage at the Tribal Nations Summit today, where he was sure to mention his wife Jill’s fondness for Indian reservations and Navajos in particular.

But those weren’t the only important points he had on offer today. There was also this:

BIDEN: "I'm sure I'll make mistakes…don't hesitate to correct me when I make them…No one's ever done as much as president as this administration is doing!" pic.twitter.com/k1X8afQKqh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 30, 2022

“Don’t hesitate to correct me when I make them.” That message kinda contradicts his actual behavior when people point out mistakes. He makes it sound like he’s open to constructive criticism, when, in fact, as we’ve seen so many times, his response to criticism ranges from completely ignoring it to getting snippy with critics to challenging those critics to pushup contests.

He WILL make mistakes? I guess he's already forgotten about his first two years. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 30, 2022

Hell, he’s been making mistakes for decades.

And as for his boast that “no one’s ever done as much as president as this administration is doing,” well, he’s sooooorta right about that …

I agree but not for the reasons Biden means it. https://t.co/tavuNRTQ6J — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 30, 2022

He’s definitely given previous administrations big runs for their money when it comes to screwing up Americans’ lives on a daily basis.

As much DAMAGE! — Renee Murphy (@Renee17761976) November 30, 2022

That’s more like it.

A legend in his own mind. Amazing — deadwing23 (@deadwing23) November 30, 2022

Considering the current state of his mind, that’s not so great.

He’s not so great.

Says he makes mistakes and asks to be corrected then immediately lies https://t.co/4UjhZ12H3M — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 30, 2022

***

