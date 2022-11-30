No matter where Joe Biden is, no matter what time of day it is, he always manages to bring the cringe.

Joe Biden thought he was getting heckled by somebody in the audience lmfao pic.twitter.com/9i38hy6FQ2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2022

And the weird racial stuff, of course. Case in point:

Biden jokes that Jill will abandon him for an Indian reservation: "I'm worried she's not going to come home one of these days when she goes. You think I'm joking, I'm telling you. If I hear more about the Navajos than I hear about me… Y'all think I'm kidding don't you?" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 30, 2022

Watch:

Biden: "[Jill] spent a lot of time on Indian reservations. I'm worried she's not going to come home one of these days. You think I'm joking. I hear more about the Navajos than I do about me. Y'all think I'm kidding." pic.twitter.com/b9tIVufxs4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2022

We don’t necessarily think he’s kidding. We do, however, think he’d be doing himself a huge favor if he stopped talking.

Inquiring minds want to know. Because they can’t help but be morbidly curious.

What is he talking about??? — Keenly Aware 🇺🇸 (@keenfamily) November 30, 2022

We’re uncomfortable. Is anyone else uncomfortable? Because we’re uncomfortable.

Actually, based on the audience’s audible reaction, it sounds like they’re pretty uncomfortable, too. As they should be, because … yikes.

We are all that guy right now. Every damn day.

This is so weird — Absent-Minded Professor (@geodudetweeting) November 30, 2022

“So weird” pretty much describes everything Joe Biden does.

Everyday Biden Bingo "You think I'm kidding"

"I'm serious"

"Let me be clear"

"I'm not kidding" — ((Civil_DiscourseNY)) (@Next_andReady) November 30, 2022

Oh, don’t worry, Joe. We don’t think you’re kidding. We think you’re totally serious. Which only makes all this even more bizarre and skin-crawly.

Next up?

Count on it.

***

