This week the House Democrats chose Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as the House Minority Leader for the upcoming term.

House Democrats ushered in a new generation of leaders on Wednesday with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries elected to be the first Black American to head a major political party in Congress at a pivotal time as long-serving Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team step aside next year. Showing rare party unity after their midterm election losses, the House Democrats moved seamlessly from one history-making leader to another, choosing the 52-year-old New Yorker, who vowed to “get things done” in the new Congress, even after Republicans won control of the chamber. The closed-door vote was unanimous, by acclamation. “We stand on their collective broad shoulders,” Jeffries said afterward of Pelosi and her team.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pointed out something about Jeffries that the Associated Press didn’t find the space for:

1) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has just hit incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) with his first major broadside. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 1, 2022

The “broadside” on Jeffries was self-inflicted on the part of the New York Democrat:

2) McConnell says that Jeffries is an “election denier,” opposing the certification of former President Trump in 2016. McConnell also criticized Jeffries for saying that federal judges who write opinions with which he doesn’t agree “have no legitimacy.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 1, 2022

McConnell is correct, Jeffries is what the Democrats call an “election denier” (when it’s a Republican questioning the results).

McConnell is 100% right. Facts are facts. https://t.co/m5TJfvXOr4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 1, 2022

McConnell is correct. The new House Democratic leader, elected unanimously by his caucus, is a conspiracy theorist, election denier & institutional arsonist. I’m sure we will be treated to many hand-wringing columns & non-Fox TV segments about threats to democracy/misinformation! https://t.co/6KNEWUJ7Ca — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 1, 2022

When a Democrat tries to cast doubt on the result of an election obviously this kind of thing is totally acceptable and worthy of a promotion to a party leadership position:

THREAD: Here are 8 times Hakeem Jeffries — the Democrats' new House leader — denied election results. 1. Jeffries said "the more we learn about 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes." pic.twitter.com/cjMYeKIsCs — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) November 30, 2022

2. Jeffries claimed Russia “artificially” made Trump president. pic.twitter.com/atKthob0Oz — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) November 30, 2022

If the political roles were reversed the AP’s headline might have been “Republicans select election denier to House leadership position,” but instead that part of the story is ignored.

