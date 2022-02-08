Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is full of it. That’s not our opinion; that’s just a fact.

.@RepJeffries credits Biden for states dropping mask mandates: "That’s because under President Biden's leadership, a public health infrastructure was put into place … to ensure that we can do everything possible to crush the virus, and that is what has been happening” pic.twitter.com/FDjJrjA7aB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2022

Not only does Joe Biden deserve less than zero credit for Democratic governors lifting mask mandates, but the Supreme Court is not an illegitimate haven for the ghosts of the Confederacy.

We have to point that out because Rep. Jeffries actually said this:

The Supreme Court majority has zero legitimacy. Ghosts of the confederacy are alive and well. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 8, 2022

So apparently when you’re a Democrat, you can just say whatever garbage pops into your head, no matter how stupid and wrong and garbagey it is.

Sir, this is a Wendy's. https://t.co/4UR3da931a — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 8, 2022

The ghosts of the confederacy are democrats…so technically I think you're right. https://t.co/AJR9rowk5d — SL Nichols (@slnichols2) February 8, 2022

OK, that’s a fair point … but still.

Democrats control literally every single major institution in the country except the Supreme Court. So guess what? It’s illegitimate. They’re such crybabies. https://t.co/VxZCmWiyF0 — Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) February 8, 2022

“Crybabies” is right. And fickle ones at that.

Take look at this juxtaposition of Hakeem Jeffries tweets from Drew Holden:

When SCOTUS agrees / when it doesn’t pic.twitter.com/OU9jEAXGGi — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 8, 2022

What changed, Congressman? That’s quite the 180, isn’t it?

"Only Democrats in Congress thanks to ballot harvesting have legitimacy,” he added https://t.co/NAnPhVM44J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2022

Rep. Jeffries didn’t actually have to add that. Because we all know what he was thinking.

Anyway, needless to say, one thing that hasn’t changed from one Hakeem Jeffries take to another is the glaring intellectual dishonesty and shameless fearmongering.

This is a dangerous, bad thing to say, trying to delegitimize our government for partisan gain. https://t.co/QNg4kYJPlY — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 8, 2022

It was nice that Democrats took a couple month’s (week’s?) pause on their multi-year effort to undermine the legitimacy of our institutions so that they could feign outrage about Trump undermining the legitimacy of our institutions. Obviously, pause is over. https://t.co/QSbz8LWVMh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 8, 2022

The pause may be over, but the truth is still the truth:

It does in fact have legitimacy and there's not a goddamn thing you can do about it. https://t.co/rfyPqeANns — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2022

***

Related:

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who wants to end mass incarceration, says to lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key; Glenn Greenwald schools

Recommended Twitchy Video