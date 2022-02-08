Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is full of it. That’s not our opinion; that’s just a fact.

Not only does Joe Biden deserve less than zero credit for Democratic governors lifting mask mandates, but the Supreme Court is not an illegitimate haven for the ghosts of the Confederacy.

We have to point that out because Rep. Jeffries actually said this:

So apparently when you’re a Democrat, you can just say whatever garbage pops into your head, no matter how stupid and wrong and garbagey it is.

OK, that’s a fair point … but still.

“Crybabies” is right. And fickle ones at that.

Take look at this juxtaposition of Hakeem Jeffries tweets from Drew Holden:

What changed, Congressman? That’s quite the 180, isn’t it?

Rep. Jeffries didn’t actually have to add that. Because we all know what he was thinking.

Anyway, needless to say, one thing that hasn’t changed from one Hakeem Jeffries take to another is the glaring intellectual dishonesty and shameless fearmongering.

The pause may be over, but the truth is still the truth:

