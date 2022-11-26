You no doubt remember a letter that was signed by about 50 former intelligence officials who claimed that, in their opinions, stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents had all the earmarkings of a Russian disinformation campaign. The letter was released just a couple weeks before the 2020 presidential election:

More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The letter, signed on Monday, centers around a batch of documents released by the New York Post last week that purport to tie the Democratic nominee to his son Hunter’s business dealings. Under the banner headline “Biden Secret E-mails,” the Post reported it was given a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said he got it from a Mac shop owner in Delaware who also alerted the FBI. While the letter’s signatories presented no new evidence, they said their national security experience had made them “deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case” and cited several elements of the story that suggested the Kremlin’s hand at work.

And you know how that story turned out. The Hunter Biden laptop was indeed real and belonged to the son of the man who is now the U.S. president. Ironically enough, it was the “former intel officials” who were pushing the misinformation, making allegations of “Russia collusion” 100 percent pure projection.

The point here is that the track record of “former intel officials” isn’t that great, but that hasn’t stopped them from theorizing, nor has it stopped the media from taking them seriously.

Here’s another former intel guy who went on CNN to make claims about Elon Musk, Twitter and Russia:

Fmr. CIA analyst on Elon restoring banned Twitter accounts: ”Putin is going to be all over Twitter if there’s no regulations on this, fake accounts, spoofed accounts … And so when he’s talking about the popular voice, Musk, he’s really talking about Russian intelligence.“ pic.twitter.com/2V546kBIZI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 26, 2022

Bob Baer, cont’d: “It’s not right. And you know, this freedom of speech is just nonsense because you can’t go into a movie theater and yell ‘fire.’ It’s against the law. What Putin is going to do & the Russians is they’re going to use this as a vehicle to save himself in Ukraine” pic.twitter.com/3FnuOZDiSd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 26, 2022

Would these people lie to you? Yeah, proceed with caution.

Russian collusion. That didn’t take long https://t.co/ETeuwqDD2B — concertmixer (@ChuckAntolina) November 26, 2022

Where have we heard that before?

Right now Elon Musk is providing free wifi to Ukraine. He's the worst Russian asset in history if that's the case. If we are expected to believe some "former" CIA agent. They really need to fix their smear campaign/ propaganda. It's full of holes- like swiss cheese. — keyboard jockey (@keyboardjockey1) November 26, 2022

Right?

The establishment is antsy https://t.co/CKtFG9v1J7 — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) November 26, 2022

Elon is pissing off all the right people. If anything, he's revealed the tyrants among us. https://t.co/lJTx1dkJqD — 🇺🇸Proud Daddy911🇺🇸 (@Hairball911) November 26, 2022

Hence their freakout about Musk taking over Twitter. The curtain is getting pulled back and they know it.

Nobody even remotely cared about this at all until that pathetic loser Hillary Clinton blamed it for costing her the 2016 election https://t.co/8O9Zurq40j — The H2 (@TheH2) November 26, 2022

The “election denier” is strong in Hillary Clinton.

They really ought to be embarrassed about using the whole Russian miss information BS again. https://t.co/gEzVkE06IM — NotYourJewishMom💜 (@CaffMomREDACTED) November 26, 2022

These ex-intel officials seem to have only one tool in their toolbox.

