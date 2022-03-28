Just before the 2020 presidential election, about 50 former U.S. intelligence officials signed a letter that was used by many Democrats as well as the media to help put down stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents. The letter called stories about the laptop suspected Russian disinformation. Here’s just one example of how media reporting on the letter aided Democrat attempts to “fact-check” the story as false and Russian disinformation:

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say https://t.co/zRdHxTxVsl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 20, 2020

The New York Times’ recent report saying the laptop and its contents are real and not “Russian disinformation” (which is something that got some media and others suspended from social media for reporting before the election) should have sparked some massive backpedaling from those who signed the letter, not to mention from the media. Instead, at least in this case, one of the former intel officials is doubling down.

Richard Grenell noticed that former CIA official John Sipher is among those who won’t stop clinging to the narrative:

. @john_sipher gives his first excuse for signing a letter telling Americans 3 weeks before the 2020 election not to look at Hunter Biden’s laptop because it’s “Russian disinformation”. 7 hours later and no one has RTed or Liked his excuse. @nypost pic.twitter.com/ictOCMUx6j — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 28, 2022

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine noticed one word in particular:

He “believed” it was true https://t.co/Y7Yn0VTBXi — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 28, 2022

Grenell then called Sipher out:

While I was calling for sanctions on Putin’s pipeline, @john_sipher was saying Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. You lied. There wasn’t a single piece of intel that suggested it. pic.twitter.com/ovpmjxd5UE — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 27, 2022

Read the letter. There are no lies there. The Russians clearly used the issue to damage our country but you and your ilk merely enabled and furthered Russian disinformation. Then again, you will support anything – even lies – to suck up to Trump. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) March 27, 2022

The doubling and tripling down never stops.

Answer the question. Is Hunter Biden’s laptop “Russian disinformation” as you said 3 weeks before the 2020 election? And why can’t you talk to the @nypost about your claim? https://t.co/k6ATwEjbHV — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 27, 2022

You seem obsessed with me. Interesting. Sad. Tell me exactly what in the letter is wrong and we can play your silly game — John Sipher (@john_sipher) March 27, 2022

What in the letter is wrong?

I’m obsessed with outing the people who manipulated intelligence for their partisan political gain. *YOU* said Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation. You told the public not to take the laptop seriously. You pretended to have seen intel. You didn’t even get a briefing! https://t.co/yJKDuAg2fd — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 27, 2022

I did not pretend anything. Nor did the letter say the laptop wasn’t Biden’s. It said the Russians – and dishonest partisans like you – were amplifying and exploiting the issue to damage the US. But you wouldn’t care. You spent your entire life embarrassing the country. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) March 27, 2022

Max Abrahms says it’s time for Sipher to give it up:

Just take an L, again. The laptop was genuine. It was not Russian disinformation. You thought the pee tape/Steele dossier was credible but the laptop was not. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) March 27, 2022

Have any of the people (including Big Tech) even come close to apologizing instead of doubling down?

The truth is Russian disinformation if the truth hurts a lying, corrupt democrat candidate. This is where America's leftists are now. https://t.co/SQrQoZQ22R — John Stephen Walsh (@jswriter65) March 27, 2022

Unreal.

