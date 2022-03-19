This week, the New York Times published a story that essentially confirms a report from the New York Post before the 2020 election. Now that the election is safely behind them, the story can be told:

People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.

However, at the time the story was flagged as “disinformation” by so-called fact-checkers, and the Post’s punishment was to have their Twitter account locked and Facebook limited distribution of the story.

Glenn Greenwald has some issues with how this has all played out:

And we can’t forget the dozens of former intelligence community officials who signed off on a letter saying the story was likely Russian disinformation:

Trending

Naturally the sound of crickets from the media is deafening, because “journalism” or something:

If journalists do have anything to say, it’s to provide “context,” which is almost always used by fact-checkers as a way to make the false true, or the true false:

The media knew they had a job to do in 2020, and honest reporting was not the task at hand.

***

Related:

Surprise! NY Times has a report on Hunter Biden that would have gotten you suspended for ‘disinformation’ before the election

Glenn Greenwald revisits Hunter Biden laptop story coverup, ‘one of the worst cases of disinformation and censorship in modern US political history’

Glenn Greenwald schools AOC on her deep thoughts about the First Amendment being used to protect bigots from embarrassment

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: corruptionGlenn GreenwaldHunter BidenJoe BidenNew York Postnew york times

Recommended Twitchy Video