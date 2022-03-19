This week, the New York Times published a story that essentially confirms a report from the New York Post before the 2020 election. Now that the election is safely behind them, the story can be told:

People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.

However, at the time the story was flagged as “disinformation” by so-called fact-checkers, and the Post’s punishment was to have their Twitter account locked and Facebook limited distribution of the story.

Glenn Greenwald has some issues with how this has all played out:

It's unfortunate that the @NYPost is one of the few large US outlets willing to hold accountable the cretins in the US security state for the lies they told about the Biden emails being "Russian disinformation" – designed to manipulate the 2020 election – but that's our reality: https://t.co/u7ZXJlejMG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2022

And we can’t forget the dozens of former intelligence community officials who signed off on a letter saying the story was likely Russian disinformation:

These "former intelligence officials" – trained career disinformation agents, who were supposed to manipulate other countries' politics, not the US's – have the same contempt for the public as the media outlets they command: refuse to admit their lies:https://t.co/7wWnfTNuGj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2022

Here's a great breakdown from @vanguard_pod — one of the best and most honest left-wing shows on the internet — about the role played by @theintercept's editors in spreading the CIA's "Russian disinformation" line, and how @TheYoungTurks supported them:https://t.co/TzsEZQ6qtn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2022

Naturally the sound of crickets from the media is deafening, because “journalism” or something:

And, just by the way, it's been 48 hours since the outlet they regard as "The Paper of Record" stated they authenticated the emails in the Hunter Biden archive about Joe's activities. Not a single media outlet that spread the CIA lie has acknowledged it or retracted their lies. pic.twitter.com/7kGgNYvn91 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2022

If journalists do have anything to say, it’s to provide “context,” which is almost always used by fact-checkers as a way to make the false true, or the true false:

Outside of CNN and MSNBC, @PBump is arguably the single most partisan DNC hack in all corporate media. He defends CIA's lie that the Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation" without explicitly noting that the NYT authenticated it (just threw in a link).https://t.co/G6WU5Au89V — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2022

At the time CIA got huge numbers of corporate outlets to spread its lie that the Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation," actual reporters at the WPost warned Biden constantly maligns incriminating reports as "Russian disinformation" with no evidence:https://t.co/f6ocI5Hhgz — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 19, 2022

The media knew they had a job to do in 2020, and honest reporting was not the task at hand.

