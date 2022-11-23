Apparently the Biden White House doesn’t want the Dem base to take a break from political gaslighting even on Thanksgiving, which is why they’re pushing a “cheat sheet” just in case people won’t be able to think of anything good Biden has done on their own:

One last item for your Thanksgiving dinner: some talking points when "that Uncle" comes "at you" about @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/P9X0wDRRZK — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 23, 2022

This is some serious gaslighting:

“Tackling inflation”? LOL!

MSNBC: In Biden's economy, prices are up nearly 20% for a Thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/eR39AXCrjo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2022

But let’s focus on the Biden White House’s comments about working with Republicans. Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevin spotted an odd shift in gears at the bottom of the White House’s list of BS:





Wow, it sure was nice of the Biden White House to work with those darn extremist Republicans!

Only the rage-addicted 20-something staffers at the WH would think America needed people to *bring talking points to their Thanksgiving dinner table* – and misleadingly partisan t points at that.

"Here's a list of ways we partnered w/GOP" followed by "GOP is extreme" 🤦‍♂️🤣🤡 https://t.co/DBu92EWVjT — Ian M. Swanson (@IanMSwanson) November 23, 2022

Yeah, it's got to be satire. I'm telling you, he's trying out for the Bee! — RexTwix (@RexTwix) November 23, 2022

