Apparently the Biden White House doesn’t want the Dem base to take a break from political gaslighting even on Thanksgiving, which is why they’re pushing a “cheat sheet” just in case people won’t be able to think of anything good Biden has done on their own:

This is some serious gaslighting:

“Tackling inflation”? LOL!



But let’s focus on the Biden White House’s comments about working with Republicans. Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevin spotted an odd shift in gears at the bottom of the White House’s list of BS:


Wow, it sure was nice of the Biden White House to work with those darn extremist Republicans!

