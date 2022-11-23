The price tag for Americans’ Thanksgiving dinners this year will be a lot higher, and the Biden White House knows it. Here’s just a sampling of how inflation is impacting people this holiday season:

However, the Biden White House is urging everybody to put politics behind them and just enjoy time with family this Thanksgiving.

Just kidding!

Team Biden is hoping to have a sales force across the country to gaslight “uncles” like crazy:

One last item for your Thanksgiving dinner: some talking points when "that Uncle" comes "at you" about @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/P9X0wDRRZK — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 23, 2022

Yep, they’re really pushing this:

Sitting next to your Uncle at Thanksgiving? Need a cheat sheet on the President's accomplishments? We got you covered. pic.twitter.com/ElXuLEJbmu — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) November 23, 2022

Bring the receipts to the Thanksgiving dinner! 👀 pic.twitter.com/LUSH6uXj1G — Jennifer Molina (@JenMolina46) November 23, 2022

Biden’s done such a great job that his supporters need a cheat sheet to think of ways to gaslight their non-Democrat family members? That sounds about right.

Shouldn't they already know all this? If not, why not? https://t.co/0c1muW0PZ3 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 23, 2022

A White House account believes that Biden supporters won't be able to think of anything that Biden has done when talking to relatives. https://t.co/jJeLTW7CVT — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) November 23, 2022

The White House’s economic strategy for the holidays seems to be to repeat a list of lies and just hope the people you’re talking to are idiots.

The second one is the funniest. Revoked an EO on insulin prices. Then took credit when he passed it through as pork on another bill. All while funneling billions to Pfizer and Moderna. https://t.co/gXpq24CNuK — Chairman of the Bored (@CantDo8) November 23, 2022

And then claiming to have “beat Big Pharma”? Laughable.

How much is the price of Thanksgiving up this year? — Smokin’ Matt Gilbert (@BBQMattGilbert) November 23, 2022

But that’s only because of all the inflation reduction, or something.

The first bullet is "Tackling inflation & lowering costs" This document is simply fan fiction and if your Uncle is even mildly conservative, he's going to make complete fool out of you over turkey. https://t.co/PG5ZdCYwOF — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 23, 2022

Why do Democrats want you to fight your family at every holiday gathering? https://t.co/FHqDNHOLc0 — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 23, 2022

Division is the only thing this “unity” administration knows how to do.

Definitely not a sign of desperation and failure. https://t.co/bd42AwuHRs — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) November 23, 2022

So….this is real. And I’m ashamed for the Democrats. https://t.co/MMw9R4qsb8 — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) November 23, 2022

Never go to Thanksgiving with anyone who does debate prep for Thanksgiving https://t.co/vR9qhR8h8L — Tony (@realtonysm1th) November 23, 2022

Excellent advice!

