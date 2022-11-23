The price tag for Americans’ Thanksgiving dinners this year will be a lot higher, and the Biden White House knows it. Here’s just a sampling of how inflation is impacting people this holiday season:

However, the Biden White House is urging everybody to put politics behind them and just enjoy time with family this Thanksgiving.

Just kidding!

Team Biden is hoping to have a sales force across the country to gaslight “uncles” like crazy:

Yep, they’re really pushing this:

Biden’s done such a great job that his supporters need a cheat sheet to think of ways to gaslight their non-Democrat family members? That sounds about right.

The White House’s economic strategy for the holidays seems to be to repeat a list of lies and just hope the people you’re talking to are idiots.

And then claiming to have “beat Big Pharma”? Laughable.

But that’s only because of all the inflation reduction, or something.

Division is the only thing this “unity” administration knows how to do.

Excellent advice!

