Elon Musk buying Twitter has brought with it a lot of noise from many, but we’re starting to get to the bottom of why there was so much triggering.

Allow Musk to explain the reason(s):

Yes! This is what we can’t wait to find out.

Could we be about to learn that lefty cries of collusion and “election rigging” were 100 percent pure projection? Stay tuned!

Yeah, pretty much.

Let the public see just how much the social media game has been rigged.

Yes please!

Yes, full transparency from the new Twitter owner about what the previous owners did to boost a certain side would be greatly appreciated.

We can’t wait!

