Elon Musk buying Twitter has brought with it a lot of noise from many, but we’re starting to get to the bottom of why there was so much triggering.

Allow Musk to explain the reason(s):

The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter. Transparency will earn the trust of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Yes! This is what we can’t wait to find out.

Could we be about to learn that lefty cries of collusion and “election rigging” were 100 percent pure projection? Stay tuned!

And this is why the Left has tried so hard to silence @elonmusk https://t.co/Ewc97sgOqm — TheRealFreedomKat (@RealFKD1974) November 24, 2022

Wow. That’s why they didn’t want him buying Twitter. 😱👀👇 https://t.co/NpdY55RWwq — Donald's Angel (@donaldsangel) November 24, 2022

Yeah, pretty much.

Twitter has been artificially rigging its algorithm to favor far left wing politics for years. Making this data public is incredibly important. As is having a true marketplace of ideas with content neutral policies. Good job on that so far. https://t.co/EQQsnD1mQI — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 24, 2022

Let the public see just how much the social media game has been rigged.

Yes please!

We’ve been asking for years about being throttled, suppressed, locked, hidden, shadowed …and when we asked we were mocked and ridiculed and called conspiracy theorists. Please, tell us everything. Especially those of us who’ve relied in part on Twitter for our jobs. Thank you. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 24, 2022

Yes, full transparency from the new Twitter owner about what the previous owners did to boost a certain side would be greatly appreciated.

Truth and transparency are great place to start when it comes to earning trust.

Legit. https://t.co/pOojdoSBPB — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) November 24, 2022

We can’t wait!

***

