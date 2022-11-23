It was just minutes after the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs that the media and others spotted another disgusting narrative opportunity and immediately started blaming the Right (including Tucker Carlson, Libs of TikTok and others) for the murders. NBC News’ Ben Collins essentially laid the blame at the feet of right-wing media (Breitbart in this case) before later noticing new details that torpedo the original spin.

The Federalist’s David Harsanyi sees a troubling media pattern that just won’t stop:

Nope. There’s no accountability, which is why it keeps happening over and over again.

It really wouldn’t take much for the media to display some actual journalism:

But they just can’t do that, which means they’re not really interested in actual journalism.

On CNN, Alysin Camerota’s brain broke while she reported that the shooting suspect identifies as non-binary with the pronouns “They/Them.”

It’s gross and disgusting how some in the media actually seem excited after there’s a mass shooting. How fast it then disappears from the news cycle depends on how reality lines up with the narrative they’ve already put out there.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rapid response director Christina Pushaw has “been there done that” with the media:

Too many “journalists” are just activists and they don’t even try to hide it.

Yes, for too many in the media pushing bogus narratives is just their job as they see it.

***

***

