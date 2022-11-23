It was just minutes after the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs that the media and others spotted another disgusting narrative opportunity and immediately started blaming the Right (including Tucker Carlson, Libs of TikTok and others) for the murders. NBC News’ Ben Collins essentially laid the blame at the feet of right-wing media (Breitbart in this case) before later noticing new details that torpedo the original spin.

The Federalist’s David Harsanyi sees a troubling media pattern that just won’t stop:

Not a single “journalist” who went on tv over the past two days and blamed conservatives for the Q shooting will apologize or be reprimanded. And they’ll do the same thing next time. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 23, 2022

Nope. There’s no accountability, which is why it keeps happening over and over again.

It really wouldn’t take much for the media to display some actual journalism:

All they have to do is wait and find out the motive before politicizing these horrific crimes. They can’t control themselves. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 23, 2022

But they just can’t do that, which means they’re not really interested in actual journalism.

And, honestly, we still don’t know the motive. Maybe the shooter is lying. I have no clue. And neither does anyone on msnbc. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 23, 2022

On CNN, Alysin Camerota’s brain broke while she reported that the shooting suspect identifies as non-binary with the pronouns “They/Them.”

There is this gruesome reaction to every shooting or tragedy these days where it feels like people are just rooting for the perpetrator to confirm their priors. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 23, 2022

It’s gross and disgusting how some in the media actually seem excited after there’s a mass shooting. How fast it then disappears from the news cycle depends on how reality lines up with the narrative they’ve already put out there.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rapid response director Christina Pushaw has “been there done that” with the media:

This is why — as I often say — conservatives shouldn’t ever talk to legacy media or give them access in any way. They hate you. They want to mock, smear and silence you. Freeze them out. https://t.co/XcvkJRyBUD — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 23, 2022

Too many “journalists” are just activists and they don’t even try to hide it.

They’re not journalists. They’re propagandists — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) November 23, 2022

Thread. The rush to spike to football over tragedies is always gross. https://t.co/wd8dvyU7pZ — Mark (@MarkMizzouSteel) November 23, 2022

Because that is their job. https://t.co/0KKytnqULN — Dudeguyman (@Dudeguyman20) November 23, 2022

Yes, for too many in the media pushing bogus narratives is just their job as they see it.

