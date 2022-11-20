Throughout his political career, President Biden has referred to himself as “Middle-Class Joe” who travels by Amtrak and never really left behind his working-class Scranton roots. Times seem to have changed!

The daughter of Hunter Biden, President Biden’s granddaughter, got married outside on White House grounds but reportedly the president will pick up most of the hefty tab for the wedding and reception out of his own pocket:

Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi got married at the White House today. Joe Biden is expected to pay a minimum of $300,000 for the wedding out-of-pocket. No press was allowed because the Bidens insist it's a "private" event. pic.twitter.com/xa1bIGmEkY — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) November 19, 2022

Hunter Biden's Daughter Gets Married At The White House. No Press Is Allowed @DailyCaller https://t.co/bl4YE5bV2X — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) November 19, 2022

Presumably that 300 grand out of pocket included the photographer:

Photo provided by White House: pic.twitter.com/TVFLCex0s3 — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) November 19, 2022

According to the Daily Caller and other media sources no reporters were allowed:

Twenty-eight-year-old Naomi Biden and Neal, 25, have been living with her grandparents in the White House since August, and the Biden family is expected to foot the minimum $300,000 bill, the outlet reported. Several reporters pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on why the administration is going against precedent and not allowing any journalists to cover the event. Jean-Pierre insisted that the couple wants the wedding to be “private” and that “it’s a family event.”

“Middle-Class Joe” has deep pockets these days.

Joe Biden, who has never had a real job, can afford a $300,000 wedding. Interesting. https://t.co/nrgHnnK05f — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) November 20, 2022

As we’ve seen time and time again, there’s good money in “public service” if you’re lucky enough to get the gig.

Joe Biden had to pay $300,000 for his granddaughter's wedding at the Whitehouse. Did the vendors have to pay 10% to the "big guy"? — Slightly Older Dude (@pac12Teams) November 20, 2022

Couldn’t Biden just have had Hunter sell three or four of his “paintings” in order to cover the entire wedding and reception? Hey, maybe that’s what happened… you never know.

***

Related:

House GOPers investigating ‘why [Biden] lied to the American people about’ shady int’l business dealings

NY Times got Biden a birthday present, and it’s this report about his age and running for reelection

Biden lets us know when we’ll feel relief from the Inflation Reduction Act (and in the meantime…)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!