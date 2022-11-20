Throughout his political career, President Biden has referred to himself as “Middle-Class Joe” who travels by Amtrak and never really left behind his working-class Scranton roots. Times seem to have changed!

The daughter of Hunter Biden, President Biden’s granddaughter, got married outside on White House grounds but reportedly the president will pick up most of the hefty tab for the wedding and reception out of his own pocket:

Trending

Presumably that 300 grand out of pocket included the photographer:

According to the Daily Caller and other media sources no reporters were allowed:

Twenty-eight-year-old Naomi Biden and Neal, 25, have been living with her grandparents in the White House since August, and the Biden family is expected to foot the minimum $300,000 bill, the outlet reported.

Several reporters pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on why the administration is going against precedent and not allowing any journalists to cover the event.

Jean-Pierre insisted that the couple wants the wedding to be “private” and that “it’s a family event.”

“Middle-Class Joe” has deep pockets these days.

As we’ve seen time and time again, there’s good money in “public service” if you’re lucky enough to get the gig.

Couldn’t Biden just have had Hunter sell three or four of his “paintings” in order to cover the entire wedding and reception? Hey, maybe that’s what happened… you never know.

***

Related:

House GOPers investigating ‘why [Biden] lied to the American people about’ shady int’l business dealings

NY Times got Biden a birthday present, and it’s this report about his age and running for reelection

Biden lets us know when we’ll feel relief from the Inflation Reduction Act (and in the meantime…)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hunter BidenJoe BidenweddingsWhite House