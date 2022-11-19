Yesterday it became official that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert had indeed won reelection to the House after her opponent conceded, and that news immediately caused a whole lot of previous lefty tweets to age horribly.

Reuters called the Republican “polarizing” (do they ever describe The Squad or other Dems that way?):

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, the polarizing Republican who gained national notoriety during her first term with her combative brand of politics, won re-election in a surprisingly close race after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday. Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman in Aspen, Colorado, said he had called Boebert and conceded the contest, which appears destined for an automatic recount with Boebert leading by fewer than 600 votes out of more than 325,000 cast in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Boebert emerged victorious, and she’s pointed out a tweet from a certain Democrat that did NOT age poorly. Well, sort of not:

Well, Jen, you were right not to believe him. Never thought I’d be saying you were right but here we are. https://t.co/yzjoOzCs3k — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 18, 2022

LOL! Hey, when Psaki’s right she’s right:

Just a shout out to my Dad who lives in her district and told me last month @laurenboebert could lose and I didn’t believe him. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 9, 2022

Psaki’s initial reaction was the correct one.

