Lincoln Project alumnus and Democratic strategist (as if there’s actually a difference) Kurt Bardella took a vile, misogynistic swipe at GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert last night on Joy Reid’s show.

MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid: "What job will Lauren Boebert have if she loses?"@kurtbardella: "I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans" pic.twitter.com/fVf5QZG6xa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2022

Bardella has rightfully been taking a beating for that. And, guys, after taking some time to reflect and educate himself, he’s decided that he didn’t mean to insult OnlyFans like that:

1.) I appreciate your feedback and when someone from your vantage point weighs in – that warrants consideration and reflection. I’ll be more thoughtful about my words in the future. It is NEVER my intention to shame women. I apologize. Period. https://t.co/AGuK92Ls7I — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 10, 2022

*To shame women who have OnlyFans pages.

2.) There is nothing wrong with consensual interactions on platforms like OnlyFans. Anyone suggesting otherwise in an effort to shame or judge really needs to examine their own perception of women and their autonomy. — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 10, 2022

Oh, so now it’s our fault for assuming that when he was joking about Lauren Boebert getting an OnlyFans page, he was making a joke about her sexualizing herself for money. He totally respects women who have OnlyFans pages! And shame on you for thinking otherwise!

Another day, another Kurt Bardella post apologizing to women. https://t.co/vs5lkfLNsW — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 10, 2022

Sounds like Kurt may be the one with the problem here.

Then why use it to denigrate Boebert? https://t.co/8sxjnknJu8 — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) November 10, 2022

Because he’s not sorry.

He knows he meant it. He just hopes everyone else is too stupid to know what he meant.

I just meant she's a skank who should sell pics of her butthole but no shame intended! https://t.co/270pmZGgNW — cc (@cc_fla) November 10, 2022

“Actually prostitution is okay so I meant it as a compliment” is a terrible walkback, you excuse of a man. https://t.co/wfkjUAh2hD — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 10, 2022

And this is NOT an apology, when you followed it up with excuses. This is cowardly: https://t.co/xLMuWm5oi0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 10, 2022

That’s him in a nutshell.

I apologize. Period. Did I say period? I meant, BUT… https://t.co/xsJnoZyUzp — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 10, 2022

Folks, you may have thought he'd stop talking after he declared "Period," but no https://t.co/GDxhodh8h6 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 10, 2022

Can’t stop, won’t stop:

3.) That said, I have zero appetite for the faux-outrage coming from the MAGA-ites because we all know they don’t give a rip about sexism, misogyny or equality. They are hypocrites of the first order. Just look at their standard-bearer — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 10, 2022

Taking your cues from Claire McCaskill, are you, Kurt? Going to just pretend that there aren’t tons of conservatives out there who called out Donald Trump’s misogyny also calling out yours?

Shamed into a fake apology because it might offend people on onlyfans, not because he suggested a woman's only worth is ogling her body, but we're the misogynists. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/JKFL4Y6kZA — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 10, 2022

What a colossal prick.

He meant to shame women, just the knes that he doesnt like politically. Hell, I cant stand Boerbert but Kurt is an a$$hole and his faux apology rings hollow. This isnt the first time. https://t.co/RHudvdXWQX — Brick Top aka Mr. Pulford 🐢 (@Eradicator_NYC) November 10, 2022

And it won’t be the last.

We look forward to Kurt Bardella’s upcoming non-apology for his non-apology.

