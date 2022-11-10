As we told you, on garbage person Joy Reid’s garbage MSNBC show last night, Lincoln Project alumnus and fellow garbage person Kurt Bardella took a misogynistic and all-around gross swipe at GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose re-election status is uncertain.

Get it? Get it? Conservative Partnership Institute policy director and Federalist tech columnist Rachel Bovard was rightly disgusted, and she called out Reid as well as former Democratic senator and current NBC/MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill for letting Bardella get away with his disgusting remarks:

For what it’s worth, McCaskill is defending herself this morning:

Her first point is actually fair. If you watch the video, McCaskill’s response is more of a jaw drop with the corners of her mouth upturned. Not technically a chortle, but an open mouth with a hint of a smile.

As far as the second part is concerned, though, the “I sure as hell am not gonna be lectured on hypocrisy by any ‘conservative’ who supported Trump and his minions” bit, well, she can take that part and shove it. Plenty of conservatives who didn’t support Trump (and who may not even support Boebert) are still calling her out on her hypocrisy.

Own it, Claire.

She’ll just scream about Trump and Fox as a way of avoiding commenting.

And not a moment too soon.

… and landed at MSNBC where she could shrug off or smile at blatant sexism and misogyny.

You have become what you profess to hate, Claire. Just like the rest of the Resistance. Enjoy the company.

***

