As we told you, on garbage person Joy Reid’s garbage MSNBC show last night, Lincoln Project alumnus and fellow garbage person Kurt Bardella took a misogynistic and all-around gross swipe at GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose re-election status is uncertain.

MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid: "What job will Lauren Boebert have if she loses?"@kurtbardella: "I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans" pic.twitter.com/fVf5QZG6xa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2022

Get it? Get it? Conservative Partnership Institute policy director and Federalist tech columnist Rachel Bovard was rightly disgusted, and she called out Reid as well as former Democratic senator and current NBC/MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill for letting Bardella get away with his disgusting remarks:

.@kurtbardella is a disgusting scumbag, this is known, but of course self declared feminists @JoyAnnReid & @clairecmc just chortle along like idiots at Kurt’s gross sexism, because Lauren is a conservative. Good job, ladies. Real heroes. Lean in, or whatever, you absolute clowns. https://t.co/iR1hQVJUyu — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) November 10, 2022

For what it’s worth, McCaskill is defending herself this morning:

I did not chortle. And I sure as hell am not gonna be lectured on hypocrisy by any “conservative” who supported Trump and his minions. https://t.co/lcgx8YZ7WZ — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) November 10, 2022

Her first point is actually fair. If you watch the video, McCaskill’s response is more of a jaw drop with the corners of her mouth upturned. Not technically a chortle, but an open mouth with a hint of a smile.

As far as the second part is concerned, though, the “I sure as hell am not gonna be lectured on hypocrisy by any ‘conservative’ who supported Trump and his minions” bit, well, she can take that part and shove it. Plenty of conservatives who didn’t support Trump (and who may not even support Boebert) are still calling her out on her hypocrisy.

In other words, when your side does it, it's okay. Believe me, we know who you are. — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) November 10, 2022

“I’m decrepit trash, but Trump.” — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 10, 2022

“We have the right to dehumanize anyone we choose because Trump.” — P.C. Outsider (@PhilOutsider) November 10, 2022

You enabled Kurt's misogyny. Own it. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 10, 2022

Own it, Claire.

Do you have anything to say about the repulsive, misogynistic and creepy comments made right in front of you by @kurtbardella, and the way that @JoyAnnReid almost laughed herself to death in response, or will you just scream about Trump and Fox as a way of avoiding commenting? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 10, 2022

She’ll just scream about Trump and Fox as a way of avoiding commenting.

She's been so bitter since Missouri voters finally saw through her act and gave her the boot. https://t.co/nvIlrGvzYT — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 10, 2022

And not a moment too soon.

Really solid argument there, Claire. So apparently, because some generic voter supported Trump, likely for his policies, that means that gross sexism pointed at Republican women is fine. I can see why you lost your job in the Senate. https://t.co/TRIK44eEeC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 10, 2022

… and landed at MSNBC where she could shrug off or smile at blatant sexism and misogyny.

Another reason to #DumpTrump: He's a convenient excuse for these hacks to behave just like him. https://t.co/tdTlwHNvkA — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 10, 2022

You have become what you profess to hate, Claire. Just like the rest of the Resistance. Enjoy the company.

***

In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships! Join now and use promo VIPWEEK to receive 45% off!