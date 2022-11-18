This afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he’s appointing a special counsel to oversee a pair of criminal investigations of Donald Trump just three days after his presidential campaign announcement (total coincidence, of course):

Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a Special Counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump three months after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home. A Special Counsel will also investigate Trump for January 6 after congressional Democrats lost control of the U.S. House in the 2022 midterm elections. The partisan January 6 subcommittee is expected to be disbanded. Garland detailed the decision from the Department of Justice Friday afternoon and named former DOJ official Jack Smith for the position. President Donald Trump tells Fox News he will not participate in the probes.

During today’s White House briefing, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted all this is completely non-political. Turn off your BS detector before watching this so it doesn’t explode:

KJP: "WE DO NOT POLITICIZE THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE." pic.twitter.com/VCLtLquE3A — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2022

HAHAHAHAHA! Oh wait, she’s being serious?

A less true statement has never been uttered from that podium 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Max_Fender3 (@Max_Fender3) November 18, 2022

And that’s saying something!

I love that she defends this by saying “this is something the president said”… like @JoeBiden isn’t one of the most egregious liars to ever hold office. And that’s really saying something. https://t.co/745Uo3UbUF — KEB73 (@kburkeman) November 18, 2022

They do a good job of it without your help! https://t.co/svzxlJUawT — Jim Thatcher (@jim_thatcher) November 18, 2022

Apparently, because according to KJP, Attorney General Merrick Garland did not inform President Biden that he was forming a special counsel to investigate Trump:

KJP: "The president was not aware" that Merrick Garland was going to name a special counsel to oversee the investigation of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/JkE7Hhv0fe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2022

Of course just because Biden was “not aware” of the DOJ’s next move doesn’t necessarily mean he wasn’t told.

