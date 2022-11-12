This has been a stressful week for a lot of people, so how about a little comedy break (well, Biden superfans might not find it very funny but whatevs)?

It has been noticed that the late great actor Lloyd Bridges was basically President Biden, just about 30 years ahead of his time:

Who did this..?🤔🤣👏👍 Almost 30 years since this movie was made,

Lloyd Bridges didn’t know he was the perfect stand-in for the #JoeBiden of today…#MidtermElections2022 pic.twitter.com/v5EnyS5qjm — Timjbo 🇦🇺🇹🇭 🇺🇸☔ (@Tim_jbo) November 12, 2022

LOL! And just about 30 years later, here we are.

Prophetic and hilarious.

is that a hot shots movie? — Nick R 💙 (@nickr2211) November 12, 2022

Hot Shots! Part Deux! — Loudspeakers (@loudspeakersorg) November 12, 2022

***

***

