Kathy Hocul was elected governor of New York on Tuesday, and not long after that she headed to Puerto Rico with AFT President Randi Weingarten and others:

On Election Day Tuesday, in one of her final campaign stops, Gov. Kathy Hochul promised to restore “optimism” to New York “first thing tomorrow morning.”

The vow to voters that she would get right to it if elected came as Hochul pledged to address the fears of rising crime and inflation that led to an unexpectedly close race with Republican Lee Zeldin.

But that was yesterday.

And as tomorrow became today, the newly elected governor — unlike many past gubernatorial and mayoral winners — had no public schedule on Wednesday.

In fact, she was preparing for a trip out of New York altogether — to the SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico.

Maybe Hochul and Weingarten just missed the good old days of pandemic hypocrisy:

Naturally Hochul won the election on Tuesday.

It certainly has nothing to do with health.

Maybe they were longing to relive 2020 and 2021.

For their “health” of course! Just joking… they need to be constantly reminded about who’s got power and who doesn’t, not unlike when rich libs dined out unmasked while ensuring “the help” were all masked.

