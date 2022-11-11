Kathy Hocul was elected governor of New York on Tuesday, and not long after that she headed to Puerto Rico with AFT President Randi Weingarten and others:

On Election Day Tuesday, in one of her final campaign stops, Gov. Kathy Hochul promised to restore “optimism” to New York “first thing tomorrow morning.” The vow to voters that she would get right to it if elected came as Hochul pledged to address the fears of rising crime and inflation that led to an unexpectedly close race with Republican Lee Zeldin. But that was yesterday. And as tomorrow became today, the newly elected governor — unlike many past gubernatorial and mayoral winners — had no public schedule on Wednesday. In fact, she was preparing for a trip out of New York altogether — to the SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico.

Maybe Hochul and Weingarten just missed the good old days of pandemic hypocrisy:

.@GovKathyHochul is at a school in San Juan, Puerto Rico with AFT president @rweingarten handing out backpacks to students. She has a reception later tonight days after her Election Day victory. pic.twitter.com/PqK7n2eX0C — katie honan (@katie_honan) November 10, 2022

The day after the Midterms, Kathy Hochul flew to Puerto Rico to dance with masked children. pic.twitter.com/MTGTFZhbPy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 11, 2022

Naturally Hochul won the election on Tuesday.

New Yorkers who voted for this should be ashamed of themselves https://t.co/gxdi5Jy6oH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 11, 2022

Went to the last place in the country she could find masked children to celebrate. It’s all a humiliation ritual. https://t.co/SV6OlMaSlj — Andrew McCarthy (@AMcCarthyNY) November 11, 2022

It certainly has nothing to do with health.

If there's one thing she loves it's being around masked kids while she's not masked — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) November 11, 2022

Forcing kids to wear masks while you exploit them for your own political career. What shameful cruelty — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2022

Maybe they were longing to relive 2020 and 2021.

Kathy leaves NY, the day after she’s elected (and promised to start “first thing in the morning,) for an AFT trip, where all the kids are masked. Yup, that about sums it up. — Margaret Nichols (@magsnichols) November 11, 2022

I’d like to know why children are the only ones wearing masks. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) November 11, 2022

For their “health” of course! Just joking… they need to be constantly reminded about who’s got power and who doesn’t, not unlike when rich libs dined out unmasked while ensuring “the help” were all masked.

***

***

