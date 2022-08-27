As the years go by following the Covid-19 pandemic and some of the insane and unscientific government edicts that came with it as a result, the failures of politicians and other public officials will slowly be exposed (and they are as we speak). Along the way, some of those same politicians and public officials who supported inane measures ostensibly in the name of “public health” will join in pointing out what bad ideas they were all while hoping we don’t remember they supported them.

Christina Pushaw from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign spotted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul doing something like that with this admission:

Shortly after attacking Florida (again), NY governor admits Florida was right all along https://t.co/OIDhnPV6JL — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 26, 2022

Liberals actually owe Gov. DeSantis an apology (not that it’ll ever happen) during admissions such as this:

NY Governor Kathy Hochul: “…when the decisions were made to have all the kids go home and learn remotely. Wow. Wow. What a mistake that was.” pic.twitter.com/K1VR862ZDw — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) August 26, 2022

Here’s the entire quote from Gov. Hochul:

Gov. Kathy Hochul said that remote learning during the pandemic was a “mistake” that especially affected working women. Her remarks were made Friday at a Women’s Equality Day celebration in Albany as she announced plans for the Labor Department to study Covid-19’s impact on women. “We’re going to peel back every dynamic and let’s look at not just in the workplace, but what happened to women when the decisions were made to have all the kids go home and learn remotely. Wow. Wow. What a mistake that was. What a mistake that was,” she said, according to a transcript by Gothamist reporter Jon Campbell who tweeted them out. “Women couldn’t go their jobs. They lost their jobs, or they thought they’re back at their jobs and one child in a classroom tests positive, the whole class goes home for a week and a half. It was chaos, nothing short of chaos, and it just seems to have not ended.”

Better late than never?

A “mistake” that irreparably damaged a lot of people 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🙄 — Paul Dukes fan Ultra Beer Dude🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@A412Paul) August 26, 2022

Even though Dr. Fauci denies that happened. Hey, “the experts” have never been wrong before have they?

