When Kathy Hochul was sworn in as Governor of New York, it marked the dawn of a new era in New York politics. A cleaner, safer, more ethical era.

We kid, of course:

Well, well, well … how ’bout that?

More from the Daily Wire:

Entrepreneur Charlie Tebele’s family donated close to $300,000 to Hochul’s campaign, according to an investigative report by the Times Union published Tuesday. Meanwhile, New York paid hundreds of millions for COVID tests to Tebele’s company, Digital Gadgets. Since December, the New York Health Department has paid Digital Gadgets $637 million in taxpayer funds for COVID test kits, records show. The health department reportedly did not conduct any competitive bidding before ordering the COVID tests from the company and paying it the enormous sum.

It would appear that Kathy Hochul made out like a bandit thanks to the COVID pandemic.

It sure is!

Guess her predecessor’s lucky streak transferred over to her when she took his place.

That’s maybe a slight exaggeration, but it’s not too far off.

A real peach … of work.

***

