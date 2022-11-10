Everybody knows that the country is pretty divided right now, but just occasionally some much-needed bipartisanship comes along. David Hogg’s tweet helped bring people together:
Florida needs a @staceyabrams
— David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) November 10, 2022
Hey, Republicans won’t disagree with that!
A candidate that keeps losing? And waste a ton of money doing it for Dems.
I agree David Florida needs a lot more candidates like that. As well as the rest of the country as well. https://t.co/jus91U5832
— Nick✝️ (@NGameos) November 10, 2022
Every state needs a Stacey Abrams so that there’s someone to always lose elections for the Dems https://t.co/B80iUkJZaG
— Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) November 10, 2022
Every state needs a @staceyabrams to run over and over again and lose to the Republican. https://t.co/T7vlf31sH0
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 10, 2022
We love it when the two sides can agree on something.
This can’t be real. https://t.co/NcaPFB9Ruh
— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 10, 2022
It’s real, and it’s spectacular.
She lost, though.
Again.
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 10, 2022
Exactly! Republicans wholeheartedly endorse Hogg’s tweet.
Someone has to grift millions and lose elections pic.twitter.com/Rc1BkGIoU6
— Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) November 10, 2022
She DOES finally win an election — it just takes awhile. pic.twitter.com/Kvv5sL0vTj
— Mark Jeffrey (@markjeffrey) November 10, 2022
LOL!
Also Florida already kinda-sorta has an Abrams:
Isn't that… isn't that Crist? https://t.co/avxsNhqivv
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 10, 2022
Both of them lost on Tuesday, so kudos to Hogg for having an excellent idea.
***
Related:
David Hogg thinks Twitter should be paying blue-checks like himself to tweet
‘How low was this bar?’ President Biden has ‘FAR exceeded’ David Hogg’s expectations
David Hogg has been shooting guns with his FBI dad since grade 4 and none of them were prone to killing innocent people
***
Editor’s Note: Republican voters deserve answers and accountability for the failed red wave. Join Twitchy VIP and support our effort to tell the truth. Use the promo code VIPWEEK to get 45% off a VIP membership!
Join Twitchy VIP and support our effort to tell the truth. Use the promo code VIPWEEK to get 45% off a VIP membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.