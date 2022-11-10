Everybody knows that the country is pretty divided right now, but just occasionally some much-needed bipartisanship comes along. David Hogg’s tweet helped bring people together:

Hey, Republicans won’t disagree with that!

Trending

We love it when the two sides can agree on something.

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

Exactly! Republicans wholeheartedly endorse Hogg’s tweet.

LOL!

Also Florida already kinda-sorta has an Abrams:

Both of them lost on Tuesday, so kudos to Hogg for having an excellent idea.

***

Related:

David Hogg thinks Twitter should be paying blue-checks like himself to tweet

‘How low was this bar?’ President Biden has ‘FAR exceeded’ David Hogg’s expectations

David Hogg has been shooting guns with his FBI dad since grade 4 and none of them were prone to killing innocent people

***

Editor’s Note: Republican voters deserve answers and accountability for the failed red wave.

Join Twitchy VIP and support our effort to tell the truth. Use the promo code VIPWEEK to get 45% off a VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: david hoggFloridaGov. Ron DeSantisrepublicansStacey Abrams