Everybody knows that the country is pretty divided right now, but just occasionally some much-needed bipartisanship comes along. David Hogg’s tweet helped bring people together:

Florida needs a @staceyabrams — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) November 10, 2022

Hey, Republicans won’t disagree with that!

A candidate that keeps losing? And waste a ton of money doing it for Dems. I agree David Florida needs a lot more candidates like that. As well as the rest of the country as well. https://t.co/jus91U5832 — Nick✝️ (@NGameos) November 10, 2022

Every state needs a Stacey Abrams so that there’s someone to always lose elections for the Dems https://t.co/B80iUkJZaG — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) November 10, 2022

Every state needs a @staceyabrams to run over and over again and lose to the Republican. https://t.co/T7vlf31sH0 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 10, 2022

We love it when the two sides can agree on something.

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

Exactly! Republicans wholeheartedly endorse Hogg’s tweet.

Someone has to grift millions and lose elections pic.twitter.com/Rc1BkGIoU6 — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) November 10, 2022

She DOES finally win an election — it just takes awhile. pic.twitter.com/Kvv5sL0vTj — Mark Jeffrey (@markjeffrey) November 10, 2022

LOL!

Also Florida already kinda-sorta has an Abrams:

Both of them lost on Tuesday, so kudos to Hogg for having an excellent idea.

***

Related:

David Hogg thinks Twitter should be paying blue-checks like himself to tweet

‘How low was this bar?’ President Biden has ‘FAR exceeded’ David Hogg’s expectations

David Hogg has been shooting guns with his FBI dad since grade 4 and none of them were prone to killing innocent people

***

Editor’s Note: Republican voters deserve answers and accountability for the failed red wave. Join Twitchy VIP and support our effort to tell the truth. Use the promo code VIPWEEK to get 45% off a VIP membership!