It’s a day after the midterm elections and there are still some races that haven’t been called yet.

In Nevada, election officials said today they’ve been flooded by thousands of mail-in ballots so the final tally could take until the end of the week. In Arizona, the vote counts continue in both the Senate and gubernatorial races. Counts continue in California as well.

Meanwhile we knew the results of the Florida elections not very long after the polls closed there last night. With that, Sen. Marco Rubio, who easily won re-election yesterday, can’t help but ask…

If #Florida can count 7.5 million ballots in 5 hours how can it take days for some states to count less than 2 million? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 9, 2022

And who knows how long we’ll be waiting for the final results in Nevada, Arizona and other places.

It's not a question of party or ideology *at all*. It is by definition a broken system – one that will inevitably foster pervasive distrust – if votes can't be counted in one day but rather many days or even weeks. Of course this can be fixed and everyone has an interest in it: https://t.co/x1QWoADNHX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 9, 2022

If certain states were trying to sow doubt about election outcomes what would they do any differently?

***

Related:

Joy Reid offers up interesting explanation as to why Miami-Dade went to Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis

Christina Pushaw puts Ron DeSantis’ runaway victory into dazzling perspective

Marco Rubio responds to Jill Biden saying Latinos are unique like breakfast tacos

***

Editor’s Note: Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships! Join now and use promo VIPWEEK to receive 45% off!