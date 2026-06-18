UK City Council Launches Court Bid to Ban Union Jacks That ‘Intimidate Diverse Communities’

Brits are cheering on their team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and showing their support by flying their country's flag. And that's problematic for Bristol City Council, which has voted to ban the flying of the St. George's Cross.

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🚨BREAKING: Bristol City Council has threatened local residents with eviction if they fly English flags while England are in the World Cup.



They say that flying the flag can causes health and safety issues. pic.twitter.com/8z0HLnucGo — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) June 17, 2026

Blame the Green Party. LBC reports:

Residents say Torrington Avenue in the Knowle West area of the city has become an iconic symbol of patriotism over the years – with photographs of flags draped across the street often pictured during big footballing moments. But Bristol City Council’s Green leader Tony Dyer has released a statement forbidding people from flying flags “on lampposts or railings or any public property”. Mr Dyer told residents: “please do not attach anything to lampposts – it causes health and safety issues”. The council leader went on to say: “we are currently taking down flags in sensitive locations as a priority and will be reviewing our strategy for removing other flags on our property”.

LBC reports that Torrington Avenue is known as the U.K.'s most patriotic street because of its flag displays.

Flag deaths last year: 0



People killed by falling coconuts last year : 35



People pissed off by British two tier bullshit: 6,000,000 — Domino 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Umboogi3) June 18, 2026

I suppose a 10 foot+ person could strangle themselves. — Lynn English: UK / Back our Farmers or no food (@Kalimeralynn) June 17, 2026

That's aside from the headline to this piece, though. We've covered the "Raise the Colors" movement in the U.K., in which patriots hang flags from flagpoles and lightposts, only to have them taken down by authorities. Oxfordshire County Council is reported to have supercharged its legal battle to ban raising British flags on lampposts.

The council has applied for an injunction to block the Raise the Colours group from hanging the flag in a bid to "protect" its residents and "values," reports GB News.

A council spokesman said on Wednesday: "Residents across Oxfordshire, from Adderbury to Wallingford, have complained to the council about safety risks, intimidation and distress linked to this activity. "The ongoing scale and persistence of the behaviour by Raise the Colours has created safety risks, caused distress within communities, and led to abuse and intimidation directed at council teams and residents." Former England boss Harry Redknapp decried the anti-flag action in a major intervention last night. "We are proud to be British - that is what we are. Fly your flags, be proud of your country. Don't be ashamed to be British," he said. The county has so far spent £15,000 to remove more than 300 Union and St George's Cross flags from lampposts.

"Distress."

When you can’t fly your flag in your own country, then you know you are under foreign occupation. — Free House (@Freikorps9) June 18, 2026

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Diversity is not our strength - UNITY is our strength - how dare any council dictate that we cannot fly our own flag in our own country - can you imagine any other country in the world being this draconian 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/DaJhXy1yhv — BritainDecoded (@BritainDecoded_) June 18, 2026

How can a flag intimidate someone who CHOSE to come to this country, legally or illegally? Keep flying OUR flags - they can leave. — Deedy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Deedy2201) June 18, 2026

Why do they chose to come to the UK if they feel threatened by our national flag https://t.co/CHBvPi0m5F — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 18, 2026

Because you set them up on welfare and give them free everything. — Make Speed Limit 45 (@No_Mo_Diversity) June 18, 2026

English fools actually imported replacements for you that hate your guts and despise your culture.



The invaders came to conquer you and you allowed it.



I have no sympathy for people who won’t stand up for themselves. Such people deserve their fate. — Keith Dorschner (@keith_dorschner) June 18, 2026

This would stop if we put our flag on the benefit forms. — Lee Hurst (@LeeHurstComic) June 18, 2026

This is a common strategy in the US. It doesn't matter WHAT you complain about, or how incredibly stupid the complaint -- all that matters is that they keep complaining for their version of remaining the victim. — jimmychicago (@jimmychicago99) June 18, 2026

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Because we roll out the red carpet for them and tell them not to bother integrating because we are a multicultural society and diversity is our strength. — Ste 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@commontruth_) June 18, 2026

Because they’re afforded more privileges, rights, and benefits than the native Brits which makes them feel special and superior whereas at home they’re just one of millions of others like them. — Elle (@notaduck21) June 18, 2026

Because the globalist Labour politicians have promised them freebies while they displace UK citizens and demoralize/dismantle civility and social traditions|norms. — Fay Poole (@FaysPoole) June 18, 2026

Why are your own British politicians threatened by your national flag? — Derek G 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@dgorman66) June 18, 2026

U.K. progressives are concerned that "far-right" groups like Raise the Colours are "weaponizing" the flag by displaying it.

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