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UK City Council Launches Court Bid to Ban Union Jacks That ‘Intimidate Diverse Communities’

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Brits are cheering on their team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and showing their support by flying their country's flag. And that's problematic for Bristol City Council, which has voted to ban the flying of the St. George's Cross.

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Blame the Green Party. LBC reports:

Residents say Torrington Avenue in the Knowle West area of the city has become an iconic symbol of patriotism over the years – with photographs of flags draped across the street often pictured during big footballing moments.

But Bristol City Council’s Green leader Tony Dyer has released a statement forbidding people from flying flags “on lampposts or railings or any public property”.

Mr Dyer told residents: “please do not attach anything to lampposts – it causes health and safety issues”.

The council leader went on to say: “we are currently taking down flags in sensitive locations as a priority and will be reviewing our strategy for removing other flags on our property”.

LBC reports that Torrington Avenue is known as the U.K.'s most patriotic street because of its flag displays.

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That's aside from the headline to this piece, though. We've covered the "Raise the Colors" movement in the U.K., in which patriots hang flags from flagpoles and lightposts, only to have them taken down by authorities. Oxfordshire County Council is reported to have supercharged its legal battle to ban raising British flags on lampposts.

The council has applied for an injunction to block the Raise the Colours group from hanging the flag in a bid to "protect" its residents and "values," reports GB News.

A council spokesman said on Wednesday: "Residents across Oxfordshire, from Adderbury to Wallingford, have complained to the council about safety risks, intimidation and distress linked to this activity.

"The ongoing scale and persistence of the behaviour by Raise the Colours has created safety risks, caused distress within communities, and led to abuse and intimidation directed at council teams and residents."

Former England boss Harry Redknapp decried the anti-flag action in a major intervention last night.

"We are proud to be British - that is what we are. Fly your flags, be proud of your country. Don't be ashamed to be British," he said.

The county has so far spent £15,000 to remove more than 300 Union and St George's Cross flags from lampposts.

"Distress."

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U.K. progressives are concerned that "far-right" groups like Raise the Colours are "weaponizing" the flag by displaying it.

***

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