With control of the U.S. Senate hanging in the balance, there will be a runoff election next month in Georgia between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker after neither candidate got to the required 50 percent of the vote.

Another unsettled Senate race is in Nevada, where election officials say they’ll know who won… eventually.

This sure sounds familiar:

Election officials in Nevada say that they have been flooded by thousands of mail-in ballots, and that it may take several days to count the votes and upload results.https://t.co/ZC1SjPPah4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2022

Gee, what a great system they’ve got in Nevada.

There it is!

From the New York Times:

Overwhelmed election officials in Nevada say that they have been flooded by thousands of mail-in ballots, and that it may take several days to count the votes and upload results. Last year, the state began requiring that mail-in ballots be sent to every registered voter. While ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, they can be counted if they arrive as late as Saturday. Elections officials have emphasized the need for patience and have not offered predictions on how quickly they will be able to offer tallies. Jamie Rodriguez, the interim registrar of voters in Washoe County, said she was expecting roughly 16,000 mail-in ballots to arrive on Election Day. She said that those votes would not be counted until Thursday because poll workers were so behind.

[…]

Long waits and continuous warnings from elections officials did not prevent the candidates in a competitive race for a Nevada Senate seat from projecting confidence about their standing. Early Wednesday morning, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, was slightly behind her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt.

That was certainly not unexpected.

***

***

