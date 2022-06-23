Breaking news out of Nevada where FBI agents have served subpoenas on multiple state GOP officials as part of the DOJ’s investigation into the post-2020 plan creating a second slate of electors declaring Donald Trump the winner in a number of states already certified for Joe Biden:

From the article:

FBI agents served a search warrant Wednesday on Nevada’s top GOP official, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team’s George Knapp.

Agents seized the cell phone of state Republican chairman Michael McDonald, reportedly as part of an investigation into the fake elector scheme initiated at the end of the 2020 presidential election.

A second search warrant was issued for state party secretary James DeGraffenreid, who also signed the document, but FBI agents could not locate him Wednesday, sources told Knapp.

A search warrant is much more serious than the subpoenas we have been reading about in other states:

This means a judge found probable cause that a crime was committed. Now, we don’t know what the crime *was* but former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti speculated that the “likely crime at issue” is that it’s “a felony to knowingly submit false statements to the federal government”:

It was previously reported that this alternate slate of alternate electors for Nevada ended up in the National Archives:

And, we’ll note, that the FBI is still run by Trump’s handpicked director, Christopher Wray:

***

