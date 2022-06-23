Breaking news out of Nevada where FBI agents have served subpoenas on multiple state GOP officials as part of the DOJ’s investigation into the post-2020 plan creating a second slate of electors declaring Donald Trump the winner in a number of states already certified for Joe Biden:

#BREAKING: FBI agents have served a search warrant on Nevada’s top GOP official as part of the investigation into the fake elector scheme, sources tell the @8NewsNow I-Team’s @gknapp. https://t.co/5I3gJr1Kxj — David Charns (@davidcharns) June 23, 2022

From the article:

FBI agents served a search warrant Wednesday on Nevada’s top GOP official, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team’s George Knapp. Agents seized the cell phone of state Republican chairman Michael McDonald, reportedly as part of an investigation into the fake elector scheme initiated at the end of the 2020 presidential election. A second search warrant was issued for state party secretary James DeGraffenreid, who also signed the document, but FBI agents could not locate him Wednesday, sources told Knapp.

A search warrant is much more serious than the subpoenas we have been reading about in other states:

Search warrant? That’s a step up from subpoenas. https://t.co/th75nZADpx — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 23, 2022

This means a judge found probable cause that a crime was committed. Now, we don’t know what the crime *was* but former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti speculated that the “likely crime at issue” is that it’s “a felony to knowingly submit false statements to the federal government”:

This means that a federal judge found that there is good reason to believe that a crime was committed and that evidence of that crime was on the cell phone of the Nevada Republican Chairman. A likely crime at issue—making a false statement to the federal government. https://t.co/9wjNqH833Q — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 23, 2022

The DOJ subpoenaed the head of the Georgia GOP as part of its investigation of the “fake elector” scheme. This represents the most straightforward potential 1/6 charge. It is a felony to knowingly submit false statements to the federal government.https://t.co/fGqjshPUME — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 23, 2022

It was previously reported that this alternate slate of alternate electors for Nevada ended up in the National Archives:

Documents obtained by the @8NewsNow I-Team in January indicate at least one set of the Republican-written electoral votes for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were sent to the National Archives. https://t.co/qR1oplHh5A — David Charns (@davidcharns) June 23, 2022

“Nothin Third World about what’s going on”:

Nothing Third World about what’s going on https://t.co/4rj4XCnY8B — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) June 23, 2022

And, we’ll note, that the FBI is still run by Trump’s handpicked director, Christopher Wray:

Oh give me a break This is the FBI intimidating GOP officials to never again oppose the regime, even if just symbolically. Wray was far and away Trump’s worst appointment. https://t.co/dwg2BgZXnm — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 23, 2022

