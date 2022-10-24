The Democratic Party sure can pick ’em, Exhibit 850272450719374D:

More from Townhall’s Spencer Brown:

“Before Roe v. Wade, doctors saw plenty of botched back-alley abortions and far too many women died,” Dr. Adam Levy, an OB/GYN in Las Vegas, says in the ad for the Democrat House Majority PAC. “Never did I think we’d be back here as a nation,” the doctor continues. “But politicians like April Becker have led us to this moment. Becker is so anti-abortion her extreme backers would ban all abortions, even in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother,” he says before claiming “April Becker is a dangerous threat to the women of Nevada.”

As it turns out, Dr. Levy — who is also an associate professor at UNLV and works at the Birth Control Care Center — is seemingly the worst possible messenger the House Majority PAC could have used.

According to Levy’s records kept by the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners as listed on AbortionDocs.org and first reported by the Daily Caller, the abortionist has himself been “a dangerous threat to the women of Nevada” as he accused Republican April Becker of being in the PAC ad. Reported in 2011, Levy’s file notes his “alleged negligent performance of pregnancy termination resulting in death” in which the “patient suffered known complication-perforation of uterus.” That is, Dr. Levy himself, during the time Roe v. Wade was in effect, allegedly botched an abortion that resulted in the death of a woman and led to a settlement of $20,000.

…

The file bearing Levy’s name also notes an incident reported in 2007 detailed as “brain damaged infant as a result of misinterpretation of sonogram findings resulting in clearance to deliver that patient at a birthing center” that led to a settlement of $6 million. And in 2004, another seemingly horrific incident reported as “alleged patient suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to her labia and pereneum[sic] from a hot weighted speculum used in surgery” that saw a $7,500 settlement.

…

Levy was also criminally charged by the State of Nevada for the “sexual assault of a minor under 16 years old and lewdness with a child under 14 years old,” according to court records reported by The Nevada Globe.