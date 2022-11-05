The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson with a 3-4 point lead over Democrat Mandela Barnes, and projects the seat to be a “GOP hold.”

The lib media seem to be preparing for a Democrat loss in Wisconsin because it looks like some post-election narrative is being formulated. This excuse via an MSNBC graphic will only hold water for the lefty base:

MSNBC chyron during Joy Reid: "Extreme Gerrymandering Threatens Wisconsin Senate Race" Who wants to tell them? — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 4, 2022

“Journalism” in a nutshell:

Aside from that idiocy, it sure sounds like the lefty media and Democrats are setting the stage to be the “election deniers” that they’ve spent the last couple of years saying are extreme “threats to democracy.”

It would be fun to see how many MSNBC hosts and employees could spot the problem with that particular chyron.

