It’s clear that Biden and the Democrats have been keeping themselves busy stockpiling excuses for losing control of the House and/or Senate in the midterm elections, and the president’s contribution is a doozy considering what was tagged to a recent White House tweet, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

JUST IN: U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the social media platform, Twitter, purchased by Elon Musk, spews lies across the world. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) November 5, 2022

“Spews lies across the world”? Sheesh — projection detected!

Biden also lamented the sudden lack of “editors,” and we all know what that means:

Biden added: "There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?" Read full story here: https://t.co/QqzCTrh8YI — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) November 5, 2022

BREAKING: Joe Biden on @ElonMusk’s Twitter Takeover: “And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that spews lies all across the world.. There’s no editors anymore in America.. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what’s at stake?" — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 5, 2022

Oh please. Here’s an alternate headline:

Arsonist in chief complains about fires. https://t.co/ITBEuNjOOw — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 5, 2022

Biden’s claim is rich considering what was recently affixed to a tweet from the White House.

Translation he got fact checked.😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/Hnvcp80Iq9 — pierredelecto (@pierredelecto81) November 5, 2022

Bingo!

Biden is still salty that someone fact checked the official White House. https://t.co/Nghot3qRUX pic.twitter.com/LBdZ2nHFCl — 🦃Kyu_🇺🇲『rain arc 』 (@MexiBladee) November 5, 2022

So when Twitter was on your side it was 100% the TRUTH now it's not on your side it's all lies? https://t.co/1cs4lpNmnB pic.twitter.com/n0C7KX0Fjl — TheLaziestWave (@Vaporwave87) November 5, 2022

The lies on Twitter only started when Musk bought the company? It sounds like somebody’s trying to set the stage for midterm blowout excuses.

Literally overnight, no no, disregard the last 10 years, specifically just this week before elections and before they in person Musk and take all his things 3rd Reich-style. https://t.co/awXkdI3888 — CalmSensui (@GrisAmber) November 5, 2022

This is Democrats’ out for losing the election. Write it down. You’d have to be blind or mentally impaired to miss it. “Misinformation interfered with election results” https://t.co/v6L4XDrE7U — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 5, 2022

Oddly enough, those who have been accusing the other side of being “election deniers” are about to become “election deniers” (again).

