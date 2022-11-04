In a move that surely had his tapioca dealers talking themselves back from the ledge, the President stated that they would be shutting down coal-fired power plants ‘across America’.

West Virginia may be the first state that comes to mind when one thinks of coal country, but Pennsylvania is a close second and is home to one of the key senate races of this election.

Democrat senate hopeful, Fetterman, was likely stunned by Biden’s recklessness … and her husband probably was too.

BIDEN ON COAL: "We're gonna be shutting these plants down all across America, and having wind and solar." pic.twitter.com/JXIZxDzvsu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 4, 2022

We know you’re tempted to say ‘What was he thinking?’, but it’s Joe Biden, so you know the answer.

For all you swing state voters: Pennsylvania has 24 coal power plants

Joe Manchin’s state has 18

North Carolina has 15

Ohio has 15

Michigan has 13

Wisconsin has 12

Colorado has 12

Arizona has 9

Georgia has 9

New Hampshire has 4

Nevada has 3 pic.twitter.com/MZXKxgOphd — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) November 4, 2022

You hear that, Pennsylvania? He’s coming for your coal plants.

Didn't learn from Obama or Hillary. Can't fix stupid. https://t.co/aFONgSZGjR — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) November 4, 2022

We don’t remember Obama or Hillary being stupid enough to say this days before an election, but yeah, they’re all the same.

One of the major reasons not to vote blue right here! You think gas prices are high now, your power bill. They’ll both triple if this happens — Sarandy (@SarandyG) November 4, 2022

Why do those ‘vote blue, no matter who’ people keep voting against their own interests? LOL.

I can’t believe he’s actually saying this right now , right before the midterms. Omg. Clue less — nikki (@nikki_plora) November 4, 2022

Joe Biden’s never been accused of being a brilliant strategist. President Obama had opinions on this. If you know, you know.

"So start mining the wind. You can even use the same pickaxe. Why, I remember when Beau would come home, pockets full of sunlight from the local solar mine, and we'd pass it around to the local Chechen community in Scranton…." — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) November 4, 2022

#JoeBiden is doing everything possible to get more Republicans elected than any previous president. #RedWaveComing pic.twitter.com/0LoMNazNdo — Savannah Goes Nuclear Extreme (@BasedSavannah) November 4, 2022

Great message during an energy crisis right before midterms. https://t.co/KIOwTvH9Nn — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 4, 2022

In other words, Biden supports destroying American jobs and making us energy dependent. https://t.co/PbR9Zhrn0H — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) November 5, 2022

