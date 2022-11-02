The White House seems super excited over the increase in Social Security checks to seniors, so much so that they excitedly tweeted about it. Only there is one small problem: The reason for the increase is due to inflation. OOPs, Guess they missed that part, but TWITTER did not.

Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 1, 2022

Is the White House getting a fact-check on Twitter and it is staying up? Maybe Musk taking over is going to be better after all!

Many users got in on the corrections as well.

When they accidentally admit outrageous inflation is because of “President Biden’s leadership.” https://t.co/5BCHPTnYIw — Dawn (@aurora_g96) November 2, 2022

Nice to see you finally acknowledging that you drove up inflation https://t.co/e3KPMrdvSe — LibertyPlease (@Liberty_Please_) November 2, 2022

Uh….as we've documented before, this is a cost-of-living adjustment mandated by law. Checks have increased because inflation has increased. –> https://t.co/icknfxfQ4a https://t.co/tVHD0PXGqS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 2, 2022

False! Through automatic increase. Don’t lie! — MiMi⚓️🏴‍☠️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SYessick) November 2, 2022

who thought this tweet was a good idea https://t.co/YcXQfHB7Vu — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) November 2, 2022

We are not sure, but Twitchy is not complaining about it as it does give us something to write about. 😉 We just hope whoever is making the official White House tweets keeps it up for the remainder of the Biden term in office as it is quite entertaining for us and our readers!

Thanks President Nixon — Les Carey (@LesCarey11) November 2, 2022

If we are going to Thank anyone we would thank Former President Nixon, but we here at Twitchy are all about equal opportunity and we want to go a step further and thank the White House Intern who is not thinking all of these tweets through before posting them. THANK YOU, RANDOM INTERN! Keep up the good work!

